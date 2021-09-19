Morto a 81 anni Jimmy Greaves, leggenda del pallone ed ex del Milan

(Adnkronos) - Mondo del calcio in lutto. E' morto a 81 anni Jimmy Greaves, leggenda del calcio inglese, capocannoniere del Tottenham Hotspur e bomber impareggiabile. Dopo essersi fatto notare nel Chelsea e aver giocato anche nel Milan, ha raggiunto il top con il Tottenham, con il quale ha segnato 266 gol su 379 presenze. E' stato il miglior marcatore nella storia della First Division e campione del mondo nel 1966. "Siamo estremamente rattristati nell'apprendere della scomparsa del grande Jimmy Greaves - scrive il Tottenham su Twitter - Esprimiamo le nostre più sentite condoglianze alla famiglia e agli amici di Jimmy in questo triste momento".

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">266 goals. 379 appearances.<br><br>Not just Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen. <a href="https://t.co/rQxyjBFofH">pic.twitter.com/rQxyjBFofH</a></p>— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1439544800651456513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>