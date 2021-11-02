Luxury Brands Unveiled New Stores in Central China, Hang Lung Upgrading Luxury Retail through their Heartland 66 in Wuhan

WUHAN, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuhan, as an emerging first-tier city with irreplaceable importance in Central China, has become a magnet for global brands and retailers keen to expand their presence regionally. It also provides the best environment for Heartland 66, a world-class commercial complex in Wuhan, by the highly admired developer Hang Lung Properties. With a total gross floor area of around 450,000 square meters, Heartland 66 comprises a high-end shopping mall of 177,000 square meters which opened in March, a Grade A office tower and premium serviced residences.

Just recently, a series of top luxury brands unveiled their new stores at Heartland 66, including the brands of LVMH, Kering and Richemont and other prestigious brands. Together with Heartland 66, their presence will undoubtedly help upgrade the luxury commercial market in Hubei and even Central China.

A brand new world-class complex highlighted by prestigious global brands

Heartland 66, positioned as a high-end complex with quality offerings, has proved its appeal as a landmark for fashion and lifestyle choices, by becoming the destination for many global brands to set their first stores, flagship stores and exclusive stores in Wuhan and Central China.

The first floor of the mall is home to LOUIS VUITTON, GUCCI and DIOR (the brands' cross-floor stores in China), CELINE, LOEWE, BERLUTI and MOYNAT (first in Central China), BALENCIAGA (first in Wuhan), FENDI and RIMOWA (exclusive in Wuhan), as well as SAINT LAURENT, BURBERRY, BOTTEGA VENETA, Loro Piana and MONCLER. With more brands soon to open their stores here to join the fleet, Heartland 66 will be leading the luxury retail of the city.

On the second floor, MULBERRY, VILEBREQUIN and PHILIPP PLEIN anointed their first Central China boutiques. Meanwhile, KENZO, LONGCHAMP and MARC JACOBS also debuted their first shops in Wuhan, redefining the fashionable lifestyle.

A range of high-end jewelry and accessory brands have launched their new boutiques here, including BVLGARI and PIAGET (first direct sale store in Central China), CHAUMET (exclusive in Wuhan), FRED (first in Wuhan), POMELLATO and MONETA (first in Central China); Boutiques for watch and handwriting include HUBLOT (first in Central China), VACHERON CONSTANTIN and MONTBLANC (exclusive in Wuhan), OMEGA, JAEGER-LECOULTRE and IWC, etc. The stylish elements they bring are adding another glow of fashion to Heartland 66.

An inspirational lifestyle space with urban fashion brands

As the international shopping experiences diversifying, Heartland 66 also brings a wide range of brands on the B1 floor, including FURLA, APM Monaco, UGG, DIANE VON FURSTENBERG, maje, SANDRO, BORA AKSU, ba&sh, THEORY, DIOR BEAUTY, etc., as choices for a more stylish look for the urban life. On the upper floors, welcome the guests with an amazing selection of sportswear, designer brands, global cuisines, children's parenting, leisure and entertainment, elevating the life quality of residents in Wuhan and even in Central China, and bring in inspirations for their lifestyle.

Proudly inheriting the Hang Lung "66" brand to demonstrate the "Pulse of the City" concept, Heartland 66 is injecting new vibrancy into the high-end commercial market in Wuhan, Hubei and even Central China, tapping into the potential of the premium retailing market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673530/Heartland_66_Wuhan.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673529/Heartland_66_DIOR_Cross_floor_Store.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673531/Heartland_66_CHAUMET_Exclusive_Store_Wuhan.jpg