J. Kobayashi Co. to Hold Japanese Sake Trade Fair "Sake! Sake!! Sake!!! 2021" Online for European Alcohol Distributors from November 2021

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Kobayashi Co., Ltd., a Japanese sake (rice wine) exporter headquartered in Osaka, Japan, and founded in 1890, is going to hold the industry's first online sake trade fair "Sake! Sake!! Sake!!! 2021" for European wine and premium alcohol distributors from November 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Japanese sake exports have been increasing in value for these 11 years, as have been to Europe. However, Europe accounts for only 7% of the total export market in 2020. The industry is confident that European countries, which have the culture of enjoying wine and have relatively high disposable income, will have more and more people understand and enjoy Japanese sake in the near future.

In fact, the presence of Japanese sake in Europe has been dramatically increasing in the past few years. Japanese sake contests (held and judged by local professionals) are held in several major European countries, such as the Sake Category of the International Wine Challenge. In addition, the Japan Sake & Shochu Makers Association and Union de la Sommellerie Francaise signed a partnership agreement last year. The online trade fair is planned against that background so that European alcohol distributors interested in Japanese sake can learn, understand and favor it to a greater extent, and spread its splendor in European countries.

Through the online trade fair, the first challenge in the sake industry, J. Kobayashi aims at direct communication between European distributors and Japanese sake breweries, online business meetings, and more exports of beautiful sake to local alcohol lovers. The industry's main targets are local wine and premium alcohol distributors / importers in European countries who have never handled but who are interested in Japanese sake. Of course, even non-professionals interested in Japanese sake can join the online trade fair.

In addition to the trade fair, participants can access the B-to-B Japanese sake media "IKKI ( https://ikki-sake.com/ )" to find more basic knowledge and the latest news. Also, they can join its closed Facebook community "IKKI Sake Community" ( https://ikki-sake.com/ikki-sake-community/ ) for direct communication with sake breweries.

What participants can find in this fair are: - Deep story about each brewery and product - Local and craftsmanship movie- Professional comments from Sommelier and Michelin chef- Direct communication with exhibit breweries in closed FB community- Basic knowledge and the latest news on Japanese sake- Japanese sake brewery list in English - Full support by professional Japanese sake exporter, J. Kobayashi Co., Ltd.

RegistrationPlease register participation in the trade fair from the URL shown below: https://ikki-sake.com/sss2021/

Company Information: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202110222135-O1-2g7Tu4OC.pdf