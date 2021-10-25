Quantcast
Pagina Youtube
ABBONATI

Edicola
contatti
Pagina Youtube
ABBONATI

Edicola
contatti

comunicati

IR Announces Product Strategy to Grow Share of $1.2 billion Market

AdnKronos

di AdnKronos

Comunicati

SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways:

IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems, has announced significant product updates for the IR Collaborate and IR Transact solution suites at their annual conference, IR Connect, aimed at increasing their share of a $1.2 billion market.

Additions to the IR Collaborate product roadmap are significant, details provided on new features and products coming over the next few months, including:

For IR Transact, attendees were given insight into how we have realigned the solution suite to better address the demands of the market, including:

For more information on any of these product updates, you can still register for IR Connect to watch the product sessions on-demand.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Economy

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Imagoeconomica_1436208-web-1615281128742

Economy Mag

OTTOBRE 2021

02/10/2021

leggi contenuti extra

Economy Group srl - Piazza Borromeo 1 - 20123 Milano

Powered by Miles 33