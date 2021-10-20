CARMAT Selects Veeva Vault eTMF to Streamline Clinical Trial Documentation and Processes

Veeva MedTech will enable French medical device company to drive efficiency and improve visibility across its clinical trials

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that CARMAT selected Veeva Vault eTMF to simplify trial master file (TMF) management. By streamlining clinical trial documentation, Vault eTMF will drive efficiency and enable CARMAT with better visibility across its global studies.

"As we expand our clinical program, Veeva Vault eTMF will allow us to manage clinical trial documentation and processes digitally, improving our overall efficiency," said Elisabeth Vacher, clinical affairs manager at CARMAT. "Shifting away from paper-based and manual processes gives us valuable time back and allows our clinical operations team to focus on driving trial results and innovation."

CARMAT, the designer and developer of the world's first total bioprosthetic artificial heart, managed study documents manually, resulting in suboptimal visibility and lengthy TMF reviews. Vault eTMF will enable CARMAT to actively manage all TMF processes and documents on a single cloud platform for transparency into the appropriateness of documentation. This will help CARMAT's teams to focus on patients and innovation that can save lives.

"Veeva MedTech is committed to helping medical device and diagnostics companies modernize their systems and processes to speed the delivery of high-quality products to patients," said Seth Goldenberg, vice president, Veeva MedTech. "CARMAT is one of the most innovative emerging medical device manufacturers in Europe, and we're excited to partner with them to help streamline clinical trial operations."

Vault eTMF is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite, enabling companies to seamlessly share information and documents across CTMS, eTMF, study start-up, and payments for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle.

More medical device companies are turning to Veeva MedTech for unified suites of cloud applications, including the Vault Clinical, Vault Quality, Vault Regulatory, Vault Medical, and Vault Commercial Content Management suites, to manage content, data, and processes through the total product lifecycle.

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva MedTech, visit: veeva.com/eu/MedTechConnect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systemsFollow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg