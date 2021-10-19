Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 Annual conference of Financial Street Forum to kick off in Beijing on Wed.

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum is set to open on Wednesday in Beijing, the organizer said at a press conference.

The three-day event with the theme of "economic resilience and financial actions" will highlight more diverse topics, while more overseas participants are expected compared with last year.

It will include five parallel forums in which participants can exchange ideas on real economy and financial services, green development and financial contribution, the opening-up of the financial sector and global financial cooperation, financial technology (fintech) and digital economy, and governance system and financial security.

Nearly 400 participants from home and abroad will focus on discussing hit topics such as 'dual circulation' development paradigm. It is noted that the forum has attracted over 140 foreign participants, a year-on-year increase of 130 percent, from 32 countries and regions. Most forums concerning global issues will feature keynote speeches from foreign experts.

Besides, special activities such as expo on digital RMB and fintech regulatory tools will also be held during the forum.

Founded in 2012, the forum is jointly organized by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), Xinhua News Agency, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), and State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), hailed as a bellwether of China's financial reform and development.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324338.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663836/1.jpg