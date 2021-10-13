Cloud4C announces appointment of Debdeep Sengupta, previous MD of SAP India as President and Chief Revenue Officer

SINGAPORE and HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, a global Cloud managed services company of CtrlS group, has announced appointment of Debdeep Sengupta as President and Chief Revenue Officer. Debdeep is an industry veteran and has established benchmarks and sustainable growth standards in the Indian Information technology industry, led businesses to peak performance, creating enviable shareholder value combined deep understanding of the cultural differences that exist in global organizations.

He joins Cloud4C from SAP India, where he played a key role as the President and Managing Director for SAP India and South Asia, and was an integral part of SAP's Senior Executive Team in Asia Pacific & Japan. Prior to SAP, Deb Deep held various leadership and sales Management roles in global multinationals – namely IBM and Digital Equipment Corporation, which eventually merged with HP.Sridhar Pinappureddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Cloud4C, said, "Debdeep is a consummate strategist and a leader who fosters collaboration, growth, innovation and a champion of customers." He went on to add, "He is certainly a stellar addition to our leadership team. His rich experience running cross-discipline, cross-regions and cross-technologies will bring incredible value to our management team and operations globally. I extend him a warm welcome to the Cloud4C family and wish him great success."Cloud4C is World's leading Cloud managed services player with presence in 25 countries and 52 locations and serves 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals and is considered as one of the most innovative service provider for Hyperscale cloud deployments such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, besides its own cloud ecosystem. The company offers specialized industry cloud solutions such as banking community cloud, manufacturing community cloud, insurance community cloud, robotic process automation (RPA), cloud migration, infrastructure modernization, hyper-automation, digital workplace solutions (DAAS/VDI), DevOps, AIOps, DRaaS, cloud managed services etc."I am delighted to join Cloud4C, an emerging world leader in cloud managed services and one of the fastest growing technology companies," said Debdeep Sengupta. He further added, "I am keenly looking forward to working with the passionate team at Cloud4C and build innovative solutions for customers, foster growth, create shareholder value by clocking healthy profits."Debdeep Sengupta will be playing a key role in accelerating the growth, global footprint, enhancing market share in key strategic markets around the world as the company eyes 3x growth in the next five years.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services among others. The company is certified as a Great Place to Work.

