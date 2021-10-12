HUAWEI Quick App Boosts Commercialization through Ad Monetization

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI Ads Publisher Service has officially supported quick apps. The platform leverages Huawei's robust platform and data capabilities to help developers earn revenue by accessing and displaying targeted, high-quality and high-value ad content in their quick apps.

Massive traffic and high conversion

Quick apps are installation-free and can be tapped open from any location such as HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei Quick App Center, or HUAWEI Assistant·Today, on diverse Huawei devices, including mobile phones, PCs, tablets, head units, and Visions. Meanwhile, user acquisition, activation, and retention can be achieved with ease as quick apps allow instant access to services and content. All these advantages attract hundreds of millions of monthly active users. As of June 30, 2021, developers worldwide had developed 8,700 quick apps, with a YoY growth of 190%; while the number of HUAWEI Quick App monthly active users exceeded 150 million, with a YoY increase of 114%.

Extensive ad formats

HUAWEI Quick App supports a variety of ad formats:

Wide-ranging ad resources

By accessing HUAWEI Ads Publisher Service, quick app developers get access to a plethora of ad resources. Based on the large user base of Huawei devices, HUAWEI Ads managed to integrate resources from Huawei itself, HMS pioneering developers, and advertisers, making it easy and fast for developers to obtain premium ad content and start monetizing their business.

HUAWEI Quick App plans to offer more diversified and extensive ad formats to enrich the forms of ad presentation, offering more ways for monetization. To learn more about the ad services of HUAWEI Quick App, visit HUAWEI Developers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657150/HUAWEI_Quick_App_Extensive_Ad_Formats.jpg