Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 Series Smartwatches Launch, Fusing Fashion and Technology Across Three Standout Wearables: the GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, the leading global smart wearable brand has unveiled three new smartwatches: the GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3.

Delivering smart health made easy, Amazfit's latest series of wearables enable users to up their game, improve their health[1], and upgrade their lifestyle without sacrificing personal style. They pack a suite of cutting-edge health and fitness features into a sleek and stylish design powered by the Zepp OS.

Health and Lifestyle Features

All three of Amazfit's new smartwatches bring about a wealth of innovative health, fitness and lifestyle features, showcased in the Zepp OS. Through an intuitive, powerful interface, this OS empowers users to unleash their full potential, explore their passions and live life positively.

The new OS is tailored to optimize the performance of Amazfit smart wearable devices - instead of transferring a power-draining smartphone OS to users' wrists. Built around the concept of being light, smooth and practical, this OS will enable easier interaction and help users eliminate tedious operations with lower power consumption compared to the previous smartwatch operating system.

It also works across Android and iOS devices, and connects to popular health platforms, like Apple Health or Google Fit, to sync your health data, and Strava, Relive, Runkeeper, and TrainingPeaks to sync and share sports data. Other highlights include:

The Zepp OS also comes loaded with a host of comprehensive health and fitness insights, and the Zepp App on your smartphone serves as a hub where you can access additional advice to help you achieve your goals.

The GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 have been created to bring out your inner go-getter and peak performer – to help you navigate effortlessly in and out of your digital life, and strike balance and success.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: Built to Empower

As the premium choice in Amazfit's new series of fashion wearables, the GTR 3 Pro smartwatch offers some market-leading innovations while encouraging you to lead a healthy lifestyle, and activate your inner drive.

Boasting a vibrant 1.45-inch, 331 ppi AMOLED ultra HD display, the GTR 3 Pro delivers dazzling visuals and an easy-to-use interface. As its large circular screen showcases a high refresh rate for seamless, smooth interaction, the watch enjoys an impressive 70.6% screen-to-body ratio, so despite having one of the largest round watch displays on the market, with no wasted space, the GTR 3 Pro is still a comfortable size.

Glance at and cycle through a wide range of features and sports modes with the classic navigation crown, for some satisfyingly reassuring and intuitive haptic feedback as you twist with your fingertips.

Whether you're firing up activity tracking through one of the 150+ built-in sports modes, or monitoring your stress levels, the GTR 3 Pro empowers you to stay aware of your health 24/7. And if you forget to activate your sport mode, don't worry - the smart recognition[12] feature kicks in for up to eight popular sports to make sure you never accidentally miss out on activity tracking.

Edging the GTR 3 Pro ahead even more is its battery life, as the watch benefits from an ample 450 mAh cell, which provides up to 12 days[13]of non-stop battery life on a single charge. So no more worrying about running out of power.

Additionally, music lovers will adore the GTR 3 Pro's 2.3GB[14] of onboard memory, capable of storing up to 470 songs. This means independent music playback directly from your watch without your phone to hand. For added convenience, the GTR 3 Pro can take and make phone calls when connected to your smartphone over Bluetooth, so you can have a hands-free conversation.

GTR 3: Built to Last

Made from lightweight yet durable aircraft-grade aluminum alloy complete with an elegant rotatable crown, the GTR 3's bezel-less design seamlessly integrates with the curved glass screen to give a heightened sense of immersion.

The stylish design with comfortable antibacterial silicone straps deliver classic styling to match different outfits - from your suit to your workout gear, and you can also customize your GTR 3's watch faces to showcase all the information you need at a glance.

Sporting a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display, the GTR 3 brings Amazfit's immersive Zepp OS to life, powered by a 450 mAh battery for an extensive battery life of up to 21 days. That means up to three weeks on a single charge, and even longer if you fire up the GTR 3's Battery Saver Mode.

GTS 3: Built to Move

With a modern square 1.75-inch, ultra HD AMOLED screen with 341 ppi, the GTS 3 is one of the slimmest and lightest smartwatches around, yet still has a huge 72.4% screen-to-body ratio. Designed for anyone who wants a stylish, slim smartwatch display, its shape mirrors your smartphone in style, but its features match those of the GTR 3 almost across the board.

"These three watches achieve the promise of Smart Health Made Easy. The GTR 3 Pro is built to empower. The Amazfit GTR 3 is built to last. And the GTS 3 is built to move. We hope you are as excited for this new generation as we are. Connecting health with technology is the core philosophy behind the Zepp OS. And so, we created the Zepp OS to be a health-focused operating system, that helps our watches achieve our mission of making it easy for everyone to live a healthy life", said Wayne Huang, CEO & Founder of Zepp Health.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 Series will launch globally on October 11th, 2021 (GMT+1).

In Europe, pricing will start from €149.99 for the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3, and from €199.99 for the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. All three products will be available via the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain Amazfit stores, from October 11th, 2021 (GMT+1).

In the US, pricing will start from $179.99 for the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3, and from $229.99 for the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. The GTR 3 Pro and GTR 3 will be available at the US Amazfit store from October 11th, 2021 (GMT+1). The GTS 3 will be available soon.

About Amazfit

Established in 2015, Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness. Amazfit offers a wide product portfolio including smartwatches and bands, TWS earbuds, health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales, and sports gear. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Currently, Amazfit products are available in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, across North and South America, Asia, Europe and more. Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) and has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

