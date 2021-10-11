Quantcast
Pagina Youtube
ABBONATI

Edicola
contatti
Pagina Youtube
ABBONATI

Edicola
contatti

comunicati

World Green Economy Summit 2021 concludes with 7th Dubai Declaration

AdnKronos

di AdnKronos

Comunicati

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme 'Galvanising Action for a Sustainable Recovery,' Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization organised 7th World Green Economy Summit (WGES). It brought together prominent speakers and officials and was centred around four themes: Youth; Innovation and Smart Technologies; Green Economy and Policies; and Green Finance.

 

 

WGES concluded with HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD&CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGES, announcing Dubai Declaration 2021.

Dubai Declaration

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656589/WGES_Opening.mp4  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656588/WGES.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656587/World_Green_Economy_Summit_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Economy

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Imagoeconomica_1436208-web-1615281128742

Economy Mag

OTTOBRE 2021

02/10/2021

leggi contenuti extra

Economy Group srl - Piazza Borromeo 1 - 20123 Milano

Powered by Miles 33