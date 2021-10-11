SUSE Accelerates the Pace of Cloud-Native Innovation with Major Advances in Harvester and Beta Open Source Projects

-- Debuting at KubeCon North America, Harvester unifies the delivery of virtual machines and containerized workloads from within SUSE Rancher

-- SUSE is driving production-quality Kubernetes everywhere with beta releases for innovative open source projects Epinio, Kubewarden, Opni and Rancher Desktop

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (KubeCon North America) – SUSE, a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions, today announced the integration of SUSE Rancher with Harvester, forming a comprehensive open source hyperconverged solution (HCI) that accelerates digital transformation by allowing enterprises to consolidate, simplify and modernize their existing IT operations. Since its acquisition of Rancher Labs in December 2020, SUSE has reinforced its commitment to driving innovation in its cloud-native portfolio by investing in open source projects like Harvester, Epinio, Kubewarden, Opni, and Rancher Desktop. All these platforms will be demoed at SUSE's KubeCon North America booth P3.

Open Source HCI for Cloud-Native Use Cases On-Premises and at the Edge Headlining for SUSE at KubeCon North America is the integration of SUSE Rancher with Harvester, a solution that unifies the delivery of virtual machines and containers, without the complexities, lock-in, and overhead costs imposed by legacy vendors. Harvester is designed to leverage SUSE Rancher's GitOps-powered continuous delivery capabilities to manage potentially thousands of HCI clusters running a mix of virtual machines (VM) and containerized workloads from core to edge. SUSE Rancher users can now create Kubernetes clusters on Harvester VMs. Harvester, on the other hand, can leverage SUSE Rancher to provide centralized user authentication and multi-cluster management.

"By providing free, unvetted access to open source projects like Harvester, we're accelerating digital transformation," said Sheng Liang, president of Engineering and Innovation at SUSE. "Further, by investing in these projects, we're providing customers with the technology they need to bridge the gap between legacy and cloud-native IT. Harvester is just one example of the technology delivered when we invest in open source innovation."

Simplified Kubernetes Management and Application Delivery In keeping with their rapid innovation ethos, SUSE also announced a host of additional open source projects, including:

