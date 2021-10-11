Hugo Boss Gains Largest Social Media Coverage In Fashion Week History With 4 Billion Impressions In 4 Days

- METZINGEN, Germany, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its new growth strategy of boosting brands and targeting younger customer groups, HUGO BOSS celebrated the launch of its second BOSS X Russell Athletic capsule collection with an action-packed phygital experience. The physical collection presentation in a baseball stadium in Milan only set the stage for the extensive activation on social media. The event was designed to be a "postable" moment at every twist and turn. With a global streaming across the BOSS channels, all customers were given a digital front row seat.

The cast and the audience were strategically selected based on their Instagram or TikTok profile and status: Among models like Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Cindy Bruna, Alton Mason and Adut Akech the athletes Alica Schmidt, Trenten Merrill and Race Imboden, plus K-pop star Big Matthew and TikToker Khaby Lame (@khaby.lame), celebrated their runway debuts. Khaby Lame, who made an exclusive appearance to close the show, is one of the most successful TikTok creators with 113 million followers and BOSS is the first fashion brand ever to be posted on his channel. Social media stars like Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Fai Khadra, Avan Jogia, and Benji Krol in addition shared their experiences of the day.

The phenomenal digital buzz created around the world exceeded everything the brand has ever seen before. This made the event, which took place last Thursday, the largest social-first event in the HUGO BOSS history.

"This event is our benchmark for what we will deliver as an experience to customers around the world as of today. It underlines the great potential and global brand strength of BOSS and pays into our target to turn customers into fans. I am more than excited to further enter this journey together with the team", says Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS AG.

The Social Media success of the event is visible across all areas, channels and KPIs:

The accompanying TikTok campaign features a hashtag challenge under #BossMoves where fans can win five unique Boss x Russell Athletic NFT collegiate jackets as well as a redeemable twin of each design and a wearable filter. This campaign between BOSS and TikTok is the first of its kind in this form. With the NFTs BOSS is taking up the concept of the 'metaverse' and using it specifically to connect with new target groups.

The dedicated Instagram campaign included special reel productions and engaging content for the channel's community. Nine individual reels, IGTVs, numerous feeds and story posts were created in real time, which generated a high level of engagement and attention before, during and after the event. In total, 14 Creators involved presented their outfits in a unique and entertaining way via Instagram reels - including Khaby Lame, Alica Schmidt, The Elevator Boys, Futuristix and Olivia LVS and Eva Apio. All BOSS x Russell Athletic styles and products presented were also integrated into the respective reels via the shopping function, as well as other postings, to enable the audience to make purchases seamlessly at the point of discovery.

Besides the BOSS brand`s strong position on social media before the event already, the dedicated TikTok and Instagram campaigns are an important element in further boosting the brand and reaching out to new and younger customers.

"In August, we presented our new strategy together with our vision, to become the leading premium tech-driven fashion platform worldwide. Only six weeks later, we are proving that we are more than ready to take this place in the fashion industry in the future", adds Daniel Grieder.

Last month the HUGO BOSS Management Board presented the new CLAIM 5 strategy to investors and the public, underlining the company's huge potential to strengthen its business across all regions and channels worldwide. Though known as a suit brand, HUGO BOSS sees enormous potential to also claim new ground in the important casualwear segment for men and women, offering 24/7 lifestyle outfits to dress customers throughout the day for every occasion. In this regard, the BOSS x Russell Athletic collaboration presented in Milan is another big milestone for the company and in targeting younger audiences, like GenZ and the millennials.

