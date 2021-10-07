ATP and Infosys Launch Revamped Stats Center to Bring Fans Closer to the Game Through Digital Innovation

- LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnership with the ATP Tour, have launched a suite of exciting match stats and analysis tools designed to bring fans, coaches and media closer to the action of men's professional tennis.

From today, fans will be able to level-up their experience of ATP Tour matches by layering on statistical insights from across more than 60 ATP Tour events each season. Delivered via an immersive and intuitive interface on ATPTour.com, Infosys, the Digital Innovation partner of the ATP Tour, will allow viewers to tap into the pulse of the match through real-time data and insights – helping to tell a richer story of the action on court and reveal game-changing moments.

Over the last six years, Infosys has helped push the boundaries of the sport further through a suite of innovative solutions. These include popular data-led products such as the ATP Stats Leaderboards and ATP Second Screen for live insights, in addition to digitally driven solutions like the new ATP tour fan app and Player Zone.

The new features launched today have been enabled using the Infosys Tennis Platform which leverages tech such as big data analytics and natural language generation (NLG) to produce match insights in 3D. It is deployed as a serverless platform on public cloud and built focusing on the key architectural principles of micro-services, micro-frontends, automation, scalability, and observability. The new experiences launched today include:

Daniele Sano, ATP Chief Business Officer, said: "As an organisation we are constantly looking for new ways to make the experience of our sport more compelling. Tennis is incredibly data-rich, and Infosys has both technological expertise and passion for tennis to bring it to life in an intuitive way. We are excited for fans to interact with these new features and look forward to future digital innovation together with Infosys."

Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said: "The revamped stats center is another significant landmark as we navigate into the 7th year of our successful journey with the ATP. The application of digital technologies is now becoming increasingly important in sports and business. As strategic partners in the digital roadmap and vision for the ATP, we are delighted to jointly bring innovative experiences to the world of tennis to further amplify the experience of fans, coaches, and other stakeholders of the game across the globe."

Explore the new Infosys ATP Stats for any match by visiting ATPTour.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in over 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

About The ATP

As a global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP's mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world's greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and FedEx ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

