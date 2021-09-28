Surge Copper Announces Acquisition of Additional Claims in Huckleberry District and Appointment of New Board Chair

TSX-V: SURG OTCQX: SRGXF Frankfurt: G6D2

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Sylvia mineral claims located in the northern area of the Huckleberry district in central British Columbia, contiguous with the Berg Property and the Company's other 100% owned claims in the area (see Figure 1).

The Sylvia claims host an underexplored porphyry target consisting of a 500 by 2,000 metre sulfide alteration zone that straddles the south contact of a granodiorite stock. Historical drilling in 1974 by Hudson Bay Oil and Gas Company Ltd. intercepted 63 metres grading 0.33% copper and 0.02% molybdenum, starting at 9.1 metres downhole, with the hole ending in mineralization (BC Assessment Report 5213). The claim area was also included in the recently completed district-wide airborne geophysical survey, allowing the Company to accelerate its exploration planning in the area. The Sylvia claims comprise two mineral claims totalling approximately 572 hectares. Under the terms of the agreement, Surge will issue to three vendors a total of 390,000 common shares and will grant the vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty on the claims, subject to a perpetual buyback right on half of the royalty for C$1 million. The terms of the agreement and issuance of Surge shares are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and the shares will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

The acquisition of these claims provides the Company with another quality porphyry exploration target with known copper mineralization within this highly prospective porphyry district. The Sylvia claims occur in relatively flat, low-lying terrain with direct road access, allowing for low cost and potentially year-round exploration of the target.

Appointment of New Board Chair

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Kargl-Simard as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. Christian has served as a director of Surge since the September 2020 recapitalization of the Company and has played an important role in the development of the business over the last twelve months. Christian has served as President, CEO, and director of Adventus Mining Corporation since December 2016. Patrick Glazier, who has served as Chairman of the Company since 2016, remains an independent director of the Company.

Christian Kargl-Simard commented: "It's an honour to be appointed as Chairman of Surge, and to be working with such a high-calibre board. In just one year the business has advanced rapidly, having raised over C$20 million in new equity, completed several district consolidation deals including the Berg transaction, and drilled over 44,000 metres. This district is one of the most prospective for copper in British Columbia, and we look forward to making new discoveries on the back of our district-wide geophysical survey, and working to realize the mining potential of our resources."

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

