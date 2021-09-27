The Methanol Institute: Will Liquid Fuels Play a Role in EU's Decarbonization?

BRUSSELS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is hosting a webinar titled "Fit for 55: Key Implications for Liquid Fuels" on October 7, 13:00 (CEST). Speakers from the European Commission, FuelsEurope, and OCI/BioMCN, will present about the role of liquid fuels under the Fit for 55 package.

In July, the European Commission announced the Fit for 55 package, a collection of 13 policy initiatives aimed at fulfilling the European Union's climate ambition. The policy instruments amended and established under these proposals significantly affect the future market for liquid fuels. In the webinar, speakers will provide their thoughts on the changing regulatory landscape and share their views on potential improvements necessary to attain the objective of reducing carbon emissions in the EU.

Renewable and low-carbon liquid fuels, such as methanol, offer immediate climate benefits and a clear decarbonization pathway. They may be produced from a range of renewable sources, such as municipal solid waste or renewable electricity, and in the long-term enable the progressive replacement of fossil fuels in road, maritime, and aviation. Numerous studies have shown that despite the fastest transition possible towards electric vehicles, carbon-neutrality in the EU will require the contribution of renewable and low-carbon liquid fuels. They enable an accelerated energy transition that extends to difficult-to-electrify mobility segments like long-haul transport and shipping. Important questions have been raised on the extent to which the Fit for 55 package recognizes the pivotal contribution of renewable and low-carbon liquid fuels.

While the continued integration of such fuels will accrue climate benefits across the transport sector, their role in the EU's path towards decarbonization is contested. Their climate benefits are recognized under the Renewable Energy Directive, but their future role in the EU's fuel mix is threatened by CO2 emission standards. Does the Fit for 55 package truly unlock the potential of low-carbon liquid fuels to address climate change? This and more in the Fit for 55: Key Implications for Liquid Fuels webinar.

