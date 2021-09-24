SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at HUAWEI CONNECT 2021, a session on the Internet services industry was held with the theme 'Huawei Enables ISP B2B Transformation and MSP Service Development'. The session was broadcast around the world, attracting ICT industry leaders, global partners and renowned business consultants. Together, attendees explored how B2B transformation of and hosting services in the Internet services industry can help drive business growth and build state-of-the-art data centers. During the session, Huawei and GlobalData released a White Paper on Internet Connectivity 3.0, analyzing industry trends, typical customer requirements and future network architecture, focusing on application and technical architecture. The white paper aims to guide customer network planning and design and help build a new era of all-optical connectivity.

Chen Banghua, Vice President of Huawei's Enterprise Business Group and President of Marketing & Solution Sales Dept. of Huawei's global enterprise business. revealed Huawei's expectations for the B2B business of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and prediction for how managed service providers (MSPs) will develop. He also introduced Huawei's strategies and product portfolios for the industry, as well as the solutions Huawei can deliver to help ISPs and MSPs build out their capabilities in digitalization, cloudification and service provisioning.

With the current trend of enterprise cloudification, more and more ISPs are transforming into managed service providers, and MSPs themselves are working towards providing cloud-based hosting services. In his keynote speech regarding Huawei's CloudCampus for MSP Solution, Daniel Column Kirk, Strategy VP of Huawei's Carrier Partner Business Department, outlined market trends for hosting services and cloud-managed campus networks. He also used the opportunity to promote Huawei's CloudCampus platform — a scalable, integrated and flexible hosting service solution for MSPs.

Another speaker of note was Pasi Heikkinen, global service owner of Viria Security Oy from Finland. His speech titled "Innovation With Huawei's CloudCampus Solution" explained Viria's innovations in data analysis, service digitalization, cyber security and remote working, and how the company leveraged Huawei's CloudCampus to build a future-oriented, high-capacity, automated and intelligent campus network. Pasi Heikkinen said, "Huawei's CloudCampus solution delivers a complete set of highly competitive network devices. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and high-performance switching technologies, and provides unified cloud management and service provisioning. Moreover, the solution offers cutting-edge troubleshooting tools equipped with telemetry and AI to improve network operations."

To concentrate on business, slash IT costs, and meet changing service requirements, more and more enterprises are adopting hosted storage. Huang Dachuan, CTO of Huawei's Enterprise Business Group, gave a speech titled "STaaS for MSP Solution Helps MTDC/MSP Customers Achieve Business Success," in which he explored how Huawei's STaaS solution can help MSPs expand the boundaries of their business, improve management, reduce costs and improve efficiency. He also introduced Huawei's STaaS solution, which is tailored for MSPs, providing wide coverage and easy management, while keeping costs down.

Christophe Voisin, President of CRT Informatique, shared a case of how the company used a castle to build a data center to host customer data and applications. Huawei's one-stop data center solution contributed to the company's quick data center construction and deployment.

Infrastructure is vital for our rapidly developing Internet. It is the backbone for Internet application software, cloud platforms, data centers, information exchange, and user access, which carry content production, storage, distribution, and transmission for the Internet. Huawei boasts decades of technical practices in the industry and GlobalData has conducted extensive research in the ICT field. During the session, Li Hongbo, President of Huawei's Internet Services Business, and representatives from GlobalData, jointly released the White Paper on Internet Connectivity 3.0, which elaborates on trends for the development of Internet connections. To transform their connectivity, carriers and ISPs have been deploying Internet Connectivity 3.0 technologies at the last mile to reduce network congestion and provide higher quality in-place connections. And with this upgrade comes new apps — such as AR and VR, 8K ultra-HD video, and cloud gaming — bringing more personalized services to users.

