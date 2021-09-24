Diving into Digital from Practice, Huawei Releases 11 Scenario-based Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Day 2 of HUAWEI CONNECT 2021, Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Huawei's Board Member, President of the Enterprise Business Group delivered a keynote speech on the subject of "Diving into Digital for a Brighter Future" proposing three focus areas of scenario, models, and eco-system regarding the vision and future of industrial digital transformation. During the event, Huawei released 11 innovative scenario-based solutions for customers in the public services, transportation, finance, energy, and manufacturing sectors. By continuously working with partners, Huawei aims to meet customer requirements at different stages of digital transformation, address challenges, seize new opportunities for transformation, and create value for the industry.

Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Huawei's Board Member, President of the Enterprise Business Group, said: "Huawei will continue to dive into digital — focusing on scenarios, models, and partners — to help customers succeed in their digital transformation journey. We integrate ICT with real-life scenarios and processes, and develop a new model of consulting, integration, and operational support. We aim to fully understand our customers' needs and vision and then turn them into reality. We encourage partners to shift from acting as channels to becoming competency partners, striving to build a partner system that grows, innovates, and wins together with Huawei."

Diving into digital — focus on scenarios, models, and partners

Diving into the digital world is an iterative process. As digital transformation has become an industry consensus, the focus has been shifted from whether or not to go digital to how to go digital. To help enterprises customers innovate models, improve quality and efficiency, enhance experience, and strengthen resilience, Huawei highlighted three primary areas of focus for diving into digital.

Scenario digitalization: Huawei believes that the key to further integration of ICT and business processes lies in the following three aspects: from auxiliary system to core/production system, from leadership cockpit to details of operation scenarios, and from digitalization of a single domain to comprehensive digitalization of all scenarios. Huawei has continually accumulated experience with different scenarios, deepening its knowledge in every scenario, and therefore it is able to address key business issues of the industry.

Since 2016, Huawei has been promoting an all-round strategy of digital transformation, by injecting digitalization into Huawei itself. Tao Jingwen, Huawei's Board Member and CIO, said: "To achieve digital transformation, enterprises need to develop digital plaform as a foundation and focus on business restructuring with the aim of supporting the success of their main business. Huawei has built Horiz, a digital enablement platform, based on its own transformation experience. This open platform will help enterprises of various industries achieve digitalization and forge global competitiveness."

Model transformation: Huawei adopts a new model of consulting, integration, and operational support to help customers succeed in digital transformation. Over the next five years, Huawei plans to release more than 300 tailored service solutions, establish more than 200 service standards, and develop over 800 service solution partners.

Founded in 2019, the China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation (PipeChina) has worked with Huawei on its digital transformation journey since its establishment and strives to excel through digitalization. Liu Zhongyun, Vice General Manager of PipeChina, said: "Digital transformation is a complex, systematic, and long-term process. Digital platforms and data are the key to the digitalization of PipeChina, and also the foundation of diving into digital. PipeChina will continue to work with Huawei on digital transformation to achieve success based on shared resources, standardized architecture, converged data, capability as a service, and tailored applications."

Partner system development: Huawei will comprehensively upgrade the partner system to ensure shared success and its continued operation as a sound foundation for the development of competency partners.

Digital China Group is one of Huawei's strategic partners worldwide. Guo Wei, President, Chairman of Digital China, shared the experiences and results of collaborating with Huawei in digital transformation: "In today's digital world, the mission of Digital China is to build a cloud-native "MetaVerse" using new infrastructure, cloud technologies, and networks. This will define a new future for society. Digital China looks to collaborate with Huawei and other ecosystem partners to dive into digital, enable the digital transformation of industries, innovate together, and succeed in the future."

11 scenario-based solutions for diving into digital

At the event, Huawei released 11 innovative scenario-based solutions covering five industries — public services, energy, finance, transportation, and manufacturing — as part of an exploration of digital transformation innovations.

In the public sector, the three key solutions of City Intelligent Twins were released, namely Unified Urban Governance in One Network, Assisted Operation Service, and Zero Trust Security. It continuously helps governments transform their administrative processes, enabling the construction of a new type of smart city that is more comfortable, innovative, humanistic, resilient, and green.

In the energy sector, the Intelligent Power Plant solution and Smart Gas Station solution help energy industry participants achieve high-quality development and build a green, low-carbon, secure, and efficient zero-carbon smart energy system.

In the finance sector, the Mobile Payment and the Digital CORE solution will help transform financial institutions into better ecosystem-based digital companies. It will contribute to building a fully connected, intelligent, and ecosystem-based financial sector.

In the transportation sector, the upgraded Smart Airport, Smart ATC, and Comprehensive Transportation solutions will continue to enable convenient travel and smooth logistics, supporting customer success in digital transformation.

Finally, in manufacturing, the Intelligent Automaker solution is intended to improve efficiency and experiences while also facilitating innovations.

Leveraging advanced ICT capabilities and years of industry experience, Huawei has long worked with partners and customers worldwide at various stages of digital evolution to fully support their digital transformation. As always, Huawei will help customers grow their unique value, making the strong stronger.

Huawei hosts HUAWEI CONNECT 2021 online from September 23 to October 31. The theme of this year's event is Dive into Digital. We're going to dive deep into the practical application of technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G in all industries, and how they can make organizations of all shapes and sizes more efficient, more versatile, and ultimately more resilient as we move towards economic recovery.

