UPPAbaby Blazes New Trails with the Introduction of the RIDGE All-Terrain Stroller

Packed with Innovative Features to Keep Families Moving Through All Environments

ROCKLAND, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming to a trail near you in Fall 2021, UPPAbaby is covering more ground with the introduction of their first all-terrain stroller, RIDGE. Built for performance, the RIDGE goes more places, at all paces. Smart, adjustable features keep parent and passenger comfortable from road to trail to off the beaten path. It is refined yet durable and offers families the ease and accessibility to get out and explore new horizons.

Looking to jog, walk or simply enjoy the great outdoors? The RIDGE is optimized for performance to keep active families moving. Children will enjoy the secured comfort of a deep, padded seat and full coverage canopy, getting the most out of every adventure. Suitable for children 6 months to 25 kgs. with a total weight capacity up to 36 kgs., the RIDGE offers innovative features that include:

In addition to features that make the lives of parents easier, families can also enjoy a variety of accessories when running or strolling with the RIDGE, including adapters to stroll with either the Bassinet or MESA i-SIZE infant car seat, Parent Console, PiggyBack ride along board, Performance Sun and Bug Shield and more.

The RIDGE has three fashions, BRYCE (white, carbon frame), JAKE (charcoal, carbon frame), and REGGIE (slate blue, carbon frame) and available at local retailers this fall. To learn more about the RIDGE, please visit www.uppababy.com/RIDGE and to find a local retailer near you, visit www.uppababy.com/retail-locator. Follow UPPAbaby on social media: Instagram (www.instagram.com/uppababy) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/uppababy).

About UPPAbabyThe UPPAbaby mission is to make the smartest strollers, car seats and juvenile gear available: intuitively designed, stylish and sleek, with the features and functions all parents want—plus innovations they never knew were possible. UPPAbaby is committed to providing a customer experience that is as exceptional as the company's products. Founded in 2006, UPPAbaby is based in Massachusetts, USA with products available worldwide. For more information, please visit www.uppababy.com.

