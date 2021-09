Comfy | Enlighted Launches Flexible Spaces 2.0 to Help Enterprises Manage Hybrid Workplaces

Upgrade Enhances Employee Hybrid Work and Grants Deep Insights on Space Utilization

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Comfy | Enlighted, the leading provider of intelligent and sustainable workspace solutions, announced the launch of Flexible Spaces 2.0. This enhanced application expands Flexible Spaces' functionality with ways to establish team neighborhoods and provide more detailed employee preference insights. The new capabilities help companies foster better collaboration and bring their employees back to a safer, more sustainable, and cost-effective hybrid office environment.

"With the nature of work and the function of the workspace transformed due to COVID, SAP is excited to continue partnering with Comfy on workplace solutions that help organizations navigate a post-COVID work environment while elevating employee experiences," said Marco Hofmann, Head of LoB Real Estate, SAP. "The partnership brings together Comfy's comprehensive platform that empowers employees with greater choice and control, as well as SAP's capabilities to provide real-time, behavior-based insight into how to optimize space utilization for evolving needs and work styles. Together, our solutions provide a precise view into employee preferences and space usage to inform workspace redesign."

Building upon Flexible Spaces 1.0 core capabilities – workspace reservations, wayfinding, coworker location, and communication – Flexible Spaces 2.0 offers enhancements to both the employee experience as well as space management capabilities, with the introduction of Neighborhoods, to group spaces for organizational assignment, In-App Check-In to maximize reservable spaces, Space Traits, a way to categorize and identify employee space preferences, and Insights Access, a data API, to drive new data insights that inform real estate portfolio decisions.

Refined workspace design and data-based portfolio decisions improve employee experience

Flexible Spaces 2.0 introduces new features that foster activity-based working with colleagues and optimize available office space through data- and analytics-based workspace design.

"Through global enterprise rollouts of our Flexible Spaces offering, launched in 2020, we have a deep understanding of the workflows needed to orchestrate a seamless hybrid working model," said Franco Castaldini, Chief of Product, Comfy | Enlighted. "Flexible Spaces 2.0 builds on our best-in-class workplace solution, making it easier for employees to connect with each other and with their physical offices. It also provides companies with a new level of detailed insights on space usage – down to the desk, lighting, and space type - not yet seen before."

Comfy | Enlighted, a Siemens company, is a leading provider of workplace intelligence technology, empowering people and businesses to create smart, healthy and flexible spaces for the future of work. Positioned at the intersection of employee experience and corporate real estate management, Comfy | Enlighted's consumer-grade mobile app and IoT integration platform provide rich data insights for portfolio right-sizing and optimization. Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, USA, the company's workplace intelligence platform and SaaS solutions are deployed in 59 countries across 83 million square feet of managed office space, with more than 110,000 employee users. www.comfyapp.com.

