Apple Selects LiftForward's BNPL Platform for New Subscription Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple is rolling out a new BNPL subscription program for most of its products and accessories including all iPhone and Mac books. The program will be offered through major retailers in multiple countries. This is a major step towards matching the growing consumer preferences for continuous access to the latest devices and services without having to own the devices. The program will initially cover Apple devices in Canada but expand quickly thereafter to additional countries. It will allow for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and iPad consumers in each country to subscribe to a bundle of devices, accessories and AppleCare over a period of 12, 24 or 36 months. The program will be offered without fees to a limited number of customers.

News of Apple's partnership with LiftForward comes on the heels of Square's acquisition of Afterpay. The use of the LiftForward platform will open up BNPL and subscription services to a significantly wider range of retailers around the world by seamlessly integrating and connecting manufacturers, retailers, banks and trade-in partners.

"We built LiftForward to make the access of devices and services more fair, accessible, sustainable and inclusive for consumers and businesses alike. Our platform enables manufacturers and software publishers to offer more compelling products and services for merchants and consumers, thereby improving lives at affordable prices," LiftForward founder and CEO Jeffrey Rogers said.

About LiftForward

LiftForward, Inc. provides OEM device manufacturers, retailers and banks with Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") software platforms that power global subscription and financing programs. LiftForward reduces the BNPL complexity with a platform that connects all of the components necessary for successful subscription programs and lifecycle management including, point-of sale software, white labelled e-commerce customer experiences, inventory management, fulfillment, account management and analytics reporting. LiftForward has developed the largest integrated network of major OEMs, retailers and banks in over 20 countries.