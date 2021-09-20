e.GO Mobile Opens an Iconic Brand Store in Hamburg, Germany's Second Largest City

- The new brand store is located by the Jungfernstieg – one of Hamburg's most prominent shopping destinations.

- The Store combines innovative customer experience centre, sales, test drives and customer support.

- Inauguration coincides with the World's biggest Triathlon Championship event in Hamburg.

AACHEN, Germany, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful start of production and launch of nation-wide sales, Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German EV manufacturer, accelerates opening its Brand Stores. After the inauguration of the first ever brand store in Dusseldorf earlier this September, e.GO has arrived in Hamburg just as the World's largest Triathlon Champions series gets into gear. The e.GO Hamburg brand store is located by the Jungfernstieg in one of the city's most exclusive shopping streets at Große Bleichen 10. This address is already well-known to the Hamburg community, as it was previously home to the world's pioneering independent electric car company from the other side of the Atlantic.

In the e.GO brand stores, visitors can experience the vehicles personally up close and get acquainted with e.GO's disruptive production technology, unique design elements and its smart features. Customers can also do test drives and order the vehicle directly. The company plans the opening of its new brand stores in other cities in Europe with Milan, Athens and Dubai on the way.

Alongside the start of the company's global campaign "The Time Is Now", the brand store openings mark another important milestone in e.GO's journey to accelerate the much-needed transformation in the urban e-mobility by offering a sustainable, durable and affordable electric car that is also unique in many aspects.

"We are delighted to bring e.GO to the beautiful city of Hamburg. A metropolitan that is at forefront of urban transformation and a welcoming and vibrant community whose endearing greeting not only welcomes every ship arriving at the harbour but also the much-needed change to emission-free mobility," said Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board at Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

Accelerating adoption in urban environment

Affordability, ease of use and life cycle sustainability are key to driving the adoption of electro mobility in the ever-growing urban environment. e.GO offers them all. The robust aluminium spaceframe and the highly durable polymeric outer body give the e.GO Life a longer life cycle and lower total cost of ownership. The smart battery swap feature, first of its kind for an urban electric car, provides a different user experience and peace of mind while enhancing the ecological footprint of e.GO compared to many other choices in the market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627800/eGO_Mobile_Hamburg.jpg