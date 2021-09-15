Minsait to Accelerate the Creation of Cloud-Based Business Solutions with the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform

Expanded partnership and joint capabilities brings benefits to customers in Europe and Latin America

MADRID, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minsait, an Indra company, has formed a strategic partnership with Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) to offer products and services in the cloud that drive the digital transformation of business operations through a low-code automation platform, the technology that minimizes manual code development to accelerate the creation of business solutions.

Minsait will integrate the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform with business processes and systems for clients. This approach enables them to create applications with speed and agility, without the need for advanced software development skills. Low-code technology can reduce the design and development times of conventional cloud solutions by up to 50%, in addition to halving software maintenance costs. Sample use cases include: customer, partner, and employee on-boarding workflows, credit and mortgage management, scheduled shutdowns maintenance work of power plants or refineries, commercial insurance claims, and many more.

This alliance strengthens Minsait's capabilities as a technology partner to implement projects that facilitate its customers' agile transition to the cloud through the most innovative technologies. The expanded scope of the alliance enables Minsait to provide strategic coverage and services to its clients and support them in their geographic expansion. Since the initial partnership in Spain, the alliance has quickly expanded to Italy and Portugal in Europe, as well as Mexico, Brazil, and more countries in Latin America.

Minsait and Appian have collaborated on successful projects in various sectors. These include: the centralization of its customer service in time record for more than 9,000 customers at a leading energy company in order to respond more quickly to their requests. Both companies have provided a major bank with the necessary capacity to enable users in operations to develop their own processes, which has resulted in the automation of more than 700,000 tasks autonomously.

"Our expanded partnership in new markets demonstrates Appian and Minsait's firm commitment to hyperautomation and low-code technology as key levers for transforming operations and increasing the efficiency and competitiveness of organizations. The joint offering of both companies will bring significant benefits to their customers in terms of agility, cost reduction and flexibility," said José Javier Láinez, Director of Digital Operations at Minsait.

"Minsait has been a trusted delivery partner for Appian in Iberia for a few years now," said Oscar Garcia de Andoin, Senior Director of Alliances, Iberia at Appian. "We have successfully deployed enterprise applications on the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform for many large clients in Spain and in Portugal. Expanding our partnership allows us to reach more clients, solve more business challenges, offer innovative and impactful solutions to companies in Europe and Latin America who want to be leaders in their sector."

About AppianAppian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

About MinsaitMinsait (www.minsait.com) is Indra's leading company in digital transformation and Information Technologies. Minsait possesses a high degree of specialization and knowledge of the sector, which it backs up with its high capability to integrate the core world with the digital world, its leadership in innovation and digital transformation, and its flexibility. Thus, it focuses its offering on high-impact value propositions, based on end-to-end solutions, with a remarkable degree of segmentation, which enables it to achieve tangible impacts for its customers in each industry with a transformational focus. Its capabilities and leadership are demonstrated in its product range, under the brand Onesait, and its across-the-board range of services.

About IndraIndra (www.indracompany.com) is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for the core business operations of its customers world-wide. It is a world-leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments of Transport and Defence markets, and a leading company in digital transformation and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its affiliate Minsait. Its business model is based on a comprehensive offer of proprietary products, with an end-to-end, high-value focus and a strong component of innovation. In the 2020 financial year, Indra achieved a revenue of 3.043 billion euros, nearly 48,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

