Canadian Patent Application Contrast Illuminated Tamper Resistant Plant Shipping Container Allowed

AdnKronos

di AdnKronos

Comunicati

THC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Patent and Trademark Office regarding its patent application for the invention of a Contrast Illuminated Tamper Resistant Plant Shipping Container. The Notice of Allowance is not a grant of patent rights but a notice from the Examiner that the Application is being allowed.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Contact: President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

SETTEMBRE 2021

02/09/2021

