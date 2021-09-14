Skyhawk Therapeutics Completes New Investment Round

A $133 million round of investment will allow Skyhawk to accelerate development of its novel small molecule RNA-modifying drug candidates into the clinic.

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC has led a $133 million oversubscribed investment round in Skyhawk, along with other major investors. This brings total equity funding plus partnership capital in the Company to over $600 million thus far, with potential future milestones of over $20 billion plus ongoing royalties.

"This investment round strengthens Skyhawk's capacity to advance our internal pipeline of drug candidates deep into the clinic," said Bill Haney, co-founder and CEO of Skyhawk Therapeutics. "We are delighted that investors support our novel platform, a strong foundation from which to advance a series of our internal drugs for patients, even as we expand our work making drug candidates for our pharma collaborators."

About SkyhawkSkyhawk Therapeutics is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel SkySTARTM (Skyhawk Small molecule Therapeutics for Alternative splicing of RNA) platform to build small molecule drugs that bring breakthrough treatments to patients.

