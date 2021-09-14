Quantcast
Pagina Youtube
ABBONATI

Edicola
contatti
Pagina Youtube
ABBONATI

Edicola
contatti

comunicati

Skyhawk Therapeutics Completes New Investment Round

AdnKronos

di AdnKronos

Comunicati

A $133 million round of investment will allow Skyhawk to accelerate development of its novel small molecule RNA-modifying drug candidates into the clinic.

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC has led a $133 million oversubscribed investment round in Skyhawk, along with other major investors. This brings total equity funding plus partnership capital in the Company to over $600 million thus far, with potential future milestones of over $20 billion plus ongoing royalties.

"This investment round strengthens Skyhawk's capacity to advance our internal pipeline of drug candidates deep into the clinic," said Bill Haney, co-founder and CEO of Skyhawk Therapeutics. "We are delighted that investors support our novel platform, a strong foundation from which to advance a series of our internal drugs for patients, even as we expand our work making drug candidates for our pharma collaborators."   

About SkyhawkSkyhawk Therapeutics is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel SkySTARTM (Skyhawk Small molecule Therapeutics for Alternative splicing of RNA) platform to build small molecule drugs that bring breakthrough treatments to patients.

For more information visit: www.skyhawktx.com, https://twitter.com/Skyhawk_Tx, https://www.linkedin.com/company/skyhawk-therapeutics/

SKYHAWK MEDIA CONTACT:Anne Deconinckanne@skyhawktx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710814/Skyhawk_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

 

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Economy

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Imagoeconomica_1436208-web-1615281128742

Economy Mag

SETTEMBRE 2021

02/09/2021

leggi contenuti extra

Economy Group srl - Piazza Borromeo 1 - 20123 Milano

Powered by Miles 33