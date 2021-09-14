Eleva Reaches Industrial Production Scale and Prepares for Clinical Development of Factor H

FREIBURG, Germany, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, is scaling up its production capacity to 2500 l in state-of-the-art single-use reactors. This will produce enough factor H to cover all three clinical phases.

Eleva has ordered four more state-of-the-art, 500 l single-use reactors from Sartorius Stedim Systems. The scale-up will enable Eleva to enter clinical development of factor H, a key component of a pathway of the immune system known as alternative complement pathway.

The complement system enhances (complements) the body's ability to clear microbes and damaged cells from an organism. Factor H regulates the activation of that immune response and ensures the body's own cells are protected. Insufficient regulation of the complement system leads to excessive inflammation and potential tissue damage.

Factor H is a complex protein that only Eleva's moss-based platform has thus far been able to yield in highest – human-like – quality. Eleva has been able to demonstrate a significant reduction in tissue damage and inflammation in animal models when its recombinant factor H was supplemented.

Ralf Smit, CBO: "Not only can we now produce sufficient amounts of our own drug candidates for all clinical stages, but we are also in a position to offer production capacity at industrial scale."

While Eleva will be pursuing the development of its own pipeline products, it is also open for joint projects with other pharmaceutical companies.

About Eleva

Based in Freiburg, Germany, Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies, replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug candidates into clinical phases.

