Appian Announces the Latest Version of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the latest version of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform. The new release makes it faster and more efficient to build enterprise applications through major enhancements in low-code data, complete automation functionality, user interface (UI) creation, and application deployment.

Enterprise data can be slow and difficult to manage for any organization. Building low-code apps is simple and visual, but integrating data still requires a host of database skills. The Appian low-code data architecture intelligently and automatically reshapes your data for optimum performance based on your application designs. Users may source data from anywhere, without needing to migrate it. Visually combine, extend, and model relationships between varied data sources, and automatically optimize data sets for performance, without coding or database programming.

The latest version of Appian makes it easier to access, relate, and transform enterprise data:

The new version of Appian also introduces new features for improved automation, UIs, connected systems, and application deployment enhancements that allow you to do the following:

"The Appian low-code data architecture is revolutionary in defining how developers work with enterprise data to rapidly build applications," said Malcolm Ross, Deputy CTO at Appian. "We're reinforcing the Appian Low-Code Promise that when you create apps with Appian, you should expect to build your apps 10x faster, reduce your maintenance costs by 50%, and gain superior functionality as compared to traditional development."

To experience the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform for yourself, get your free Appian Community Edition environment.

