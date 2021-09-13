Climate Change Major Threat To Respiratory Health

PARMA, Italy, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Produced by the Economist Intelligence Unit and commissioned by Chiesi Group, a new report Climate change and its impact on lung health: a focus on Europe says climate change is damaging respiratory health in ways not commonly known.i

In Europe, climate change disproportionately affects the vulnerable, those with underlying health conditions and the economically disadvantagedi. The report also finds that it can lead to the onset of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma in previously healthy individuals.i With many still unaware of the risks, climate change could be next biggest respiratory health crisis.

Evidence highlighted by the report shows the many ways climate change is impacting our lung health, and how this is set to worsen in future. Rising temperatures are causing higher ozone levels, extreme weather events and longer pollen seasons which are all impacting respiratory health. These factors combine to create a significant increase in potential mortalities, for example, ozone-related deaths alone have already jumped 20% in a decade.ii Going forward, estimates suggest that for each degree Celsius increase in temperature, premature death risk among respiratory patients is six times that of the general population.iii

By highlighting this stark evidence, respiratory health specialists and certified B Corp Chiesi wants to bring this shocking and urgent truth to a bigger audience, to promote greater understanding and collaboration between sustainability and health experts so that everyone steps up to play their part.

An expert panel worked with the EIU on the report's conclusions which set out a series of detailed policy recommendations, the most important of which include:

