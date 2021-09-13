Australian Code Consulting and Fire Safety Engineering Firm BCA Logic Joins the Jensen Hughes Team

- Acquisition extends Jensen Hughes' geographic reach to Australia, a high-growth region with a mature building and fire regulatory regime; establishes a base for future expansion

BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes, a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, announced today its acquisition of BCA Logic, a market leader in Australia in code consulting and performance-based design engineering. The acquisition of BCA Logic marks the company's first entry into the Australian market, where recent legislative changes are expected to drive growth in the fire engineering industry.

BCA Logic was established in New South Wales in 1997 by Directors Allan Harriman and Stuart Boyce. "Every BCA Logic team member is essential, and all 48 employees will become part of the Jensen Hughes team. During the integration process, BCA Logic will continue its normal operations as a co-branded entity," said Allan Harriman. "Joining the largest fire engineering firm in the world enhances career opportunities for BCA employees both within Australia and globally. It will also provide our clients significantly expanded expertise and services offerings," said Stuart Boyce.

"The BCA Logic focus on people, clients, industry, performance and commitment to technical excellence and exceptional client service makes them a natural fit with Jensen Hughes. We are delighted to welcome this market-leading company with strong historical growth to our team and excited to tap into Australia's growing code consulting and fire engineering market," said Pankaj Duggal, President and COO of Jensen Hughes.

