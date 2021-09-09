Nobu Ryokan Malibu Voted #1 Resort Hotel in the Continental U.S. in Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021

With Nobu Hotel Miami Beach recognized top in their destination

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The readers have voted, and Nobu Ryokan Malibu, a member of the Nobu Hotels collection, has been recognized as the #1 Best Resort Hotel in the Continental U.S. as well #1 Best Resort Hotel in California in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2021. The hotel also placed in the top 20 of Top 100 Hotels in the World.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu is a triumph of architectural carpentry and subdued hospitality. Having opened in 2017, this exclusive hideaway honors the traditional Japanese Ryokan, featuring teak soaking tubs, indoor/outdoor fireplaces, serene outdoor patios, timeless artwork, and gracious accents. Seamlessly blending traditional Japanese minimalism with the elegant flair of the California coastline, this adult-oriented retreat boasts a rich, natural aesthetic and an ethos of pure tranquillity, complete with personalized service and luxurious amenities.

Also awarded and recognized as among the best in their destination is Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, voted #5 of Top Hotels in Miami Beach.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by the readers of Travel + Leisure in this prestigious survey. This is a tremendous achievement, and we would like to recognize the amazing colleagues in Malibu and Miami Beach for their hard work and dedication. We also thank our guests and travel partners for their unwavering loyalty to the brand as well as the support and commitment provided by our hotel owners," said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality.

Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe, based on the results of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 readers' survey. Readers rated hotels on the following characteristics: rooms/facilities, location, service, food, value. Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 is featured in the October issue on newsstands September 17.

