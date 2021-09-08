Unilever, Reckitt, BASF, Estée Lauder, HBS, AWS, and Kearney Among Speakers at Veeva's Global Summit for Consumer Goods and Chemical Industries

Annual event brings together leading companies to connect, learn, and share strategies for improving visibility and compliance

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the featured speakers at the 2021 Veeva Quality & Regulatory Global Summit beginning on October 18, 2021. Leaders from the world's top consumer goods and chemical companies, including Unilever, Reckitt, BASF, and Estée Lauder, will showcase how they are driving innovation and speed across the product lifecycle.

The virtual event will feature more than 15 sessions with quality, regulatory, legal, marketing, and IT experts across North America and Europe. Thought leaders from regulated industries will share strategies and best practices to modernize critical business initiatives like product compliance, supplier collaboration, and sustainability, including:

"Product compliance is too often viewed as a transactional, siloed activity: review a formula, approve a specification, register a product. For today's leaders, product compliance must fuse requirements from consumers, NGOs, authorities, and third-party certifiers," said Michael Romer, partner and managing director at Kearney. "Success will be awarded to those companies that can drive transparency and collaboration across internal and external value chains. We're proud to join Veeva and industry leaders in this conversation."

Summit attendees are also invited to join live CONNECT sessions each day. These networking and industry roundtable discussions will allow executives to engage with each other and Veeva's product and services team members.

The event is complimentary for Veeva customers and qualified professionals in the consumer goods, food and beverage, cosmetic, specialty chemical, and crop sciences industries. Learn more, register, and view the full agenda at industries.veeva.com/Summit.

About Veeva for Consumer Products and Chemical IndustriesFounded in 2007, Veeva Systems is a global provider of industry-specific cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the consumer products and chemical industries. Our solutions help R&D, quality, and regulatory teams eliminate inefficiencies and bring high-quality, safe, sustainable products to market without compromising compliance. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Learn more at industries.veeva.com.

For more information about Veeva's solutions for the global life sciences industry and the more than 1,100 customers it serves, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs, visit veeva.com/eu.

Additional InformationLearn more about Veeva solutions for consumer products and chemical industries: www.industries.veeva.com Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/veevaindustries/Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/veevaindustries

Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg