NTC and STADA Announce Commercial Partnership For Portfolio Of Ophthalmic Products In The Mena Region

MILAN and BAD VILBEL, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NTC, international pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan, Italy, and STADA, a global leading pharmaceutical player with significant presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, today announce a commercial ophthalmic partnership. NTC is granting to STADA license and distribution rights for certain proprietary ophthalmic products in the region, intended to address several ophthalmic diseases, blepharitis, dry eye and allergy.

"We are excited to partner with a leading company like STADA," – says Riccardo Carbucicchio, President and CEO of NTC – "for some of our innovative treatments in ophthalmology. The products included in the agreement with STADA leverage technologies aimed at simplifying the therapeutic care of patients in treating dry eye, allergy, and blepharitis, and thus favoring compliance. An agreement with a global player like STADA is a great opportunity for our vision at NTC and we are confident that our ophthalmic products will reach a broad range of patients in the MENA region."

"By combining NTC's ophthalmology expertise with STADA's deep sales and marketing footprint in the MENA region, we look forward to offering patients and healthcare professionals an attractive range of options for care for eye health," commented Carsten Cron, STADA's Head of Emerging Markets. "The ophthalmic products will further strengthen STADA's Specialty pipeline in the region that was recently reinforced through partnerships for oncology, allergy and anaesthetic medicines."

NTC is running a large international research and development program in ophthalmology, engaging many researchers and clinical centers, focusing on developing novel therapeutic solutions to offer relief for still unmet needs to the medical community and the patients.

About NTC

NTC is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan - Italy, with distributors and partners in over 100 countries in the world, engaged in research, development, registration and commercialization of drugs, medical devices, and food supplements in ophthalmology, but also in other therapeutic areas like gastro-metabolism, gynecology and pediatrics. NTC offers to its partners, currently nearly 250 companies, innovative pharmaceutical products with high quality standards.

About STADA Arzneimittel AG STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of generics, specialty pharma and non-prescription consumer healthcare products. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 120 countries. In financial year 2020, STADA achieved group sales of EUR 3,010.3 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 713.3 million. As of 31 December 2020, STADA employed 12,301 people worldwide.