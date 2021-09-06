Priced at 800,000 RMB, Human Horizons HiPhi X is Setting New Standards for Luxury Electric Vehicles

SHANGHAI, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priced at RMB 800,000, the HiPhi X 4-seater was unveiled to customers during the Chengdu Motor Show (Hall 10 Booth H1002). Designed and manufactured by industry-leading new mobility and intelligent driving technology company, Human Horizons, the HiPhi X is the world's first evolvable super SUV and raises the standard for premium electric vehicles across the globe. During 100 days since the initial rollout of HiPhi X, over 1,000 have already been delivered to excited users around China.

In addition to the 4-seater model, the previously launched 6-seater Performance, Luxury, and Flagship models were also on show at the Chengdu Motor Show from August 29 - September 7. The expansion into Southwest China has also been marked by the opening of a number of new Human Horizons customer facing facilities, including three new premium experience stores in Chengdu Mofang, Chengdu Nali Plaza, and Chongqing Halo. In addition, the new 3,000 square-meter Chengdu Delivery Center opened last month, providing comprehensive services to existing and prospective HiPhi customers. Currently, Human Horizons has 33 HiPhi experience stores operating in 27 cities across the country, with that number expected to reach 120 by the end of the year.

About the delivery of the 4-seater HiPhi X, Human Horizons founder and CEO Ding Lei said, "At Human Horizons, we are committed to co-creation with our community. Now, with the ultra-luxury HiPhi X, we are breaking the monopoly held by foreign luxury brands for the past half-century and redefining this country's luxury electric vehicle standards. This is the beginning of an exciting new era for Chinese automotive manufacturers, and we at Human Horizons are thrilled to be leading the industry through our concept of TECHLUXE®, combining technological innovation with world-class luxury to provide a completely unique driving experience for our customers."

From the outside, the HiPhi X exudes luxury with an optional low-gloss matte clear coat. Inside, the spacious cabin is appointed with imported fine-woven wool carpets and four large seats, featuring adjustable backrests, leg rests, and footrests to provide both comfort and practicality. For rear seat passengers, the onboard smart refrigerator comfortably fits a luxury champagne bottle, glasses, and tray, which can be opened automatically via the 8-inch rear high-definition touch screen to provide a real feeling of glamour. Finally, the rear center armrest is equipped with multiple charging ports, mobile phone slots, and cup holders to finish off the practical yet elegant design.

The HiPhi X features an abundance of new innovations including the fully integrated open smart HiPhi Service Oriented Architecture (H-SOA) that utilizes the latest in IoT technology to connect and control the operation of the vehicle, as well as the visually impressive NT Doors. In addition, the HiPhi X boasts some of the world's most sophisticated in-vehicle software technology that allows for the HiPhi Pilot to take control of six important driving systems in the vehicle with dual-redundancy: Perception, Computing, Braking, Power, Steering, and Battery.

To celebrate the much-anticipated HiPhi X rollout, Human Horizons is granting all new HiPhi owners' special privileges that entitle them to lifetime free vehicle and key components warranty, lifetime free roadside rescue, lifetime free 5G connectivity (up to 10GB cellular data per month), as well as a 14-day worry-free guarantee. This support service extends to the charging network, where Human Horizons has partnered with State Grid, China Southern Power Grid, and TELD to connect 230,000 public charging stations across more than 500 cities and major highway networks with HiPhi X-compatible public charging.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Human Horizons' beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Human Horizons' strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Human Horizons' limited operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles; Human Horizons' ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; Human Horizons' ability to grow manufacturing in its joint venture plant; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Human Horizons' ability to build the Human Horizons and HiPhi brands; Human Horizons' ability to compete successfully; Human Horizons' ability to secure sufficient reservations of orders; changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Human Horizons does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608851/Photo_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608852/Photo_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213394/HiPhi_Logo.jpg