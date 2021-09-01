VisitMalta.com announces the world-famous BBC Concert Orchestra featuring It's a Kind of Magic - The Queen Story

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The granaries in Floriana will once again welcome the world-famous BBC Concert Orchestra on September 24 for an extravaganza of sound as they tell the story of one of the world's greatest rock bands.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8944651-visitmalta-announces-the-world-famous-bbc-concert-orchestra-featuring-its-a-kind-of-magic-the-queen-story/.

It's a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story is a spectacular concert that tells the story of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon through their extraordinary hit songs, and through the songs of the music legends who inspired them.

It's a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story promises to be a spectacular explosion of sound through some of the world's greatest rock anthems.

The 60-piece BBC Concert Orchestra and a dynamic rock band, together with a cast of star singers will perform songs by Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Aretha Franklin, John Lennon and more, together with Queen classics, including a re-creation of the whole of the legendary Live Aid set from Wembley Stadium.

Hosted by Tony Hadley, lead singer of the iconic '80s band Spandau Ballet, Tony will also pay tribute to Queen lending his voice to one of their most iconic hits.

Tony Vincent, star of the hit Queen musical We Will Rock You, along with leading vocalists Vanessa Haynes, Rachael Wooding, Ashton Jones, Tim Howar and leading vocal group Capital Voices, will perform a line-up of Queen hits including "Killer Queen," "Somebody to Love," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Under Pressure," "We Are the Champions," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and more!

"Although it feels surreal, but we are more than happy to have reached this important milestone. Months and weeks of sacrifices by the Maltese public have brought us here, in a position where we can organise a controlled seated event of this scale, following all the regulations, and ensuring everyone's safety. We are proud to welcome back the world-famous BBC Concert Orchestra for their second concert on The Granaries, which, I am sure, is going to echo the great success which the concert had in its first edition," said Johann Buttigieg, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Tickets for It's A Kind of Magic – The Queen Story can be purchased under this link. Early Booking is highly recommended since the number of available tickets is limited.

Events in Malta are being organised following the COVID-19 protocols currently in place by the Health Authorities. The maximum safety of the musicians, the performers and the audience remain a top priority throughout.

For this reason, when booking tickets online at visitmalta.com – which can be up to a maximum of six people per group, people will also be asked to confirm that they are in possession of a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

There will be maximum groups of six seats with 2m distance between groups, and overall bubbles will be of a maximum of 340 people. Each bubble will have its own queuing system and amenities. Temperature will be checked upon entrance and an approved vaccine certificate needs to be presented together with an identification document.

