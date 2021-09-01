IR's Annual Conference Returns for 2021 - Registrations Now Open

Key takeaways:

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has announced the return of their annual conference, IR Connect, on Thursday 21stOctober 2021.

The event will feature a streamlined agenda, with keynotes from John Ruthven, CEO, and Kevin Ryder, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, as well as product roadmap updates, insights from leading industry experts, training and accreditation, and the highly anticipated IR Awards.

"The world we live and work in has changed dramatically and IR has been working hard to innovate and support our customers through that change. IR Connect is fantastic platform for us to connect with our community, address the challenges they are facing, and equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed," said Kevin Ryder.

For the second year, the event will be held virtually, and will be complimentary to all attendees.

Ryder added, "While we'd love to be able to see our customers face-to-face, the continuing uncertainty around travel makes that difficult. But the benefit of the virtual format is that we can open the event up to a much larger audience and give more people the opportunity to connect, from anywhere in the world."

Registrations for the event are open now, book your place at ir.com/connect.

