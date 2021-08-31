Lovevery Launches Its Award-Winning Play Kits Program in Europe and the UK

The early learning system includes stage-based play essentials for children ages 0-3 and multi-channel content for parents.

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovevery, the U.S-based early childhood brand today announced the launch of its stage-based subscription Play Kits program across Europe and in the UK. Designed by child development experts, The Play Kits help parents make the most of playtime at every stage and support child brain development from infancy through toddlerhood.

The Play Kits program was created from years of play studies, prototype testing and consulting with leading child development experts. Each of the 14 stage-based Play Kits—serving ages 0–36 months—is packed full of expert-designed Playthings and information, delivered at just the right developmental window every 2–3 months. The multipurpose play essentials ship to more than 25 countries in 3 languages (English, German, and Dutch, with French and Spanish coming next month).

"The Play Kits program supports purposeful play, which is crucial for any developing baby or toddler. They also encourage meaningful parent-child connection and offer support for caregivers looking to gain deeper insights into child development." said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder & CEO. "For this reason, a Play Kits subscription has become an essential resource for many parents, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce the program for our growing Lovevery community across Europe and the UK."

The Play Kits for babies (0–12 months) include toys and tools for building new neural connections and practicing fine and gross motor skills. The Play Kits for toddlers (months 13- 24) support a child's natural curiosity by building new skills and encouraging exploration. The Play Kits for two-year-olds (25–36 months) encourage a child's budding independence and teach early science and math lessons. All Lovevery Play Kits also include Montessori-inspired board books with real images and stories of real people, along with a Play Guide that includes expert research, child development info, at-home activity ideas, and ways to play.

The Play Kits program subscriptions start at €38/month (£36/month) with flexible payment options. Lovevery personalises each subscription to a child's birth date/adjusted birth date and families keep the kits for more advanced learning and play as a child grows.

"As our business continues to grow globally, continental Europe and the UK are markets where Lovevery is invested," said Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder & President. "Our local team in Amsterdam has dedicated considerable time and effort to launching Lovevery's flagship subscription in a thoughtful way, taking input from customers in every market we will be serving."

The Play Kits are Montessori-aligned and designed with a team of experts, academics, researchers, and specialists. Each play essential is built to last and made with easy-on-the-environment materials like FSC-certified wood, organic cotton, OEKO-TEX® fabrics, handcrafted felt, recycled paper, soy-based ink, water-based paints, and even bio-based plastics. All Lovevery products ship carbon neutral with efficient packaging to reduce waste.

"Since introducing Lovevery to our European and UK customers last November with the launch of The Play Gym and The Block Set, we've seen an incredible response to our product, content and values as a brand," said Alinda Wit, Lovevery's European Managing Director. "We look forward to continuing to expand upon our European presence and offering families convenient, holistic support through our early learning system."

ABOUT LOVEVERYLovevery's early learning system supports families with stage-based play essentials for children and multi-channel content for parents. The company is best known for its award-winning subscription Play Kits program. Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company's first product, The Play Gym. Today, Lovevery is a Certified B Corporation™, serving more than thirty markets worldwide. Lovevery's global headquarters is in Boise, Idaho USA, with a growing multinational European team based in Amsterdam. To learn more, visit: lovevery.eu and lovevery.co.uk.

