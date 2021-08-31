GWM Appears at Chengdu Motor Show with Over 10 New Products From Its Five Vehicle Brands

BAODING, China, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 29, the grand opening ceremony of the 24th Chengdu Motor Show was unveiled, where GWM attracted many visitors with over 10 new products from its five vehicle brands—HAVAL, TANK, GWM Pickup, ORA and WEY.

In the HAVAL exhibition area, HAVAL H6S, GWM's first coupe SUV built on the L.E.M.O.N. and COIFS platform, made its debut. With a "shark-shaped" exterior design, the SUV has a large polygonal front grille in the front face to create a visual effect as mighty as a shark. The fastback style body and the rear end of a suspended rear wing design make the SUV look youthful and sporty. For the interior design, the SUV is equipped with a large suspended screen, intelligent full-colour HUD, face recognition and other technologies, showing a sense of future. It offers a 2.0T gasoline engine and a L.E.M.O.N. DHT system for selection. The beautiful and intelligent car is expected to go global. Due to a tough and cool appearance and an intelligent configuration, HAVAL DAGOU, another hot seller, is very eye-catching, with a product strength surpassing that of the same level. Its sales volume in China has exceeded 10,000 in the first month since its launch. This year, the excellent car won praise from the local media in the Australian market. This has boosted GWM's confidence in entering the global market.

TANK, the fifth-largest brand, is presenting its two masterpieces "TANK 400" and "TANK 500" to the world firstly. TANK 400 is a medium- and large-sized mecha off-road SUV integrating a unique mecha design, off-road performance and technologies. TANK 500 is positioned as a cool medium- and large-sized luxury off-road SUV, with tough exterior lines, a huge chrome-plated grille, and irregularly shaped headlights on both sides. The interior is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, combined with the central touch screen and the rear control screen, achieving "three-screen linkage". And it's equipped with the "3.0T V6+9AT" super powertrain firstly, with a maximum power of 260kW and a maximum torque of 500Nm, meeting the diverse needs of everyday use and outdoor off-roading.

ORA also has various new cars unveiled here. Among them, the ORA Balei Mao (name for Chinese market)was publicly exhibited firstly. Its exterior design is very retro, using classic elements such as heavy chrome-plated bumpers and wide-spoke silver-white two-color wheels. Also, GWM POER held the 200,000th car delivery ceremony at the auto show site and launched the Everest version of the off-road pickup truck, shocking the audience with its hardcore performance. At the WEY booth, the first Macchiato equipped with the intelligent DHT hybrid powertrain and "a new generation of smart retro-fashioned car" also debuted.

GWM's booth became the focus with its rich and personalized products. Also, GWM will continue to focus on users and launch more trendy products to bring a richer product experience to global users.

