comunicati

THC BioMed Announces 2nd Shipment of THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits to Saskatchewan

- THC.CSE                                            THCBF - OTC                                                     TFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has received a re-order of its newly introduced cannabis edible, from its Saskatchewan distributer.

Our latest offering THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are infused with 10 mg of THC KISS extract, a fast acting, full spectrum proprietary cannabis extract invented by THC BioMed.

THC Kiss Cannabis Biscuits come in three delicious varieties: Shortbread, Cocoa and Cinnamon.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

