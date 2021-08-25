Heidrick & Struggles Adds an Executive Search Consultant in Europe

- LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new consultant to its Executive Search business in Europe in July 2021.

Simon Waddington joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Dublin office. He has more than 25 years of experience helping clients in Irish and international markets across various industry sectors to secure C-suite and leadership talent. Previously, Simon led the Irish office of a London-headquartered boutique search firm and ran his own search business. Prior to his search career, he was a consultant for a specialist legal recruitment firm and a legal editor for a publishing company.

"As our clients continue to position themselves to compete in the dynamic commercial landscape emerging from the pandemic, they are seeking to better equip their leadership teams to meet future challenges," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe & Africa. "Simon is an excellent addition to our team, bringing extensive experience advising clients, and we look forward to the contributions he will make to our clients and our firm."

