Laserfiche Announces Spark EMEA, an Event for Business Leaders and Technologists Navigating the Future of Work

- LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche announced today that registration is now open for Laserfiche Spark EMEA, a live video webcast showcasing product insights and strategies for driving enterprise-wide digital transformation. The leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation is hosting a virtual event under the theme of "Ready to Reimagine," and invites attendees to explore how organisations throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa can implement Laserfiche to transform and modernise operations. The free broadcast will air 1stSeptember 2021.

"The COVID-19 crisis has re-prioritised digital transformation, compacting years of change in just several months," said Laserfiche President Karl Chan. "Digital adoption has accelerated in every area of the enterprise, from internal operations and supply chain interaction to the customer experience. We are excited to engage with the Laserfiche EMEA community to share knowledge and experiences in using Laserfiche solutions to recover, rebuild and reimagine the enterprise."

Laserfiche Spark EMEA will cover topics designed to equip business leaders and technologists with the knowledge necessary for the increasingly complex and rapidly changing business landscape:

"As employee and customer expectations reshape the future of work, we are committed to providing enterprises with the solutions and tools to navigate new business environments," said Laserfiche UK Business Manager Attar Naderi. "Laserfiche Spark offers members of our EMEA community insights and best practices tailored to regionally-specific experiences, with solutions that align with long-term strategies and enhance organisational agility."

In addition to resources such as best practices, digital guides, action plans and frameworks, Laserfiche Spark attendees will also gain complimentary access to certification courses, fostering ongoing education about Laserfiche and the strategies needed to succeed in today's increasingly digital, connected, and fast-changing workplace.

For more information and to register for Laserfiche Spark EMEA session, click here.

