Fun in the Sun: Yadea Powers Outdoor Leisure Activities This Summer with Its Rich Product Portfolio

- MUNICH, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being outdoors and enjoying the fresh air is the ideal way to exercise the body, reinvigorate the senses and soothe the mind. This summer, Yadea, a leading brand in the electric two-wheeler industry, is ready to provide a refined riding experience for outdoor enthusiasts with high-tech vehicles that have been tested for performance in multiple environments and terrains.

Boasting cutting-edge technology, a unique design and superior safety features, Yadea meets the diverse needs of different travelers with its rich product portfolio, which includes e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, electric kick scooters and e-bikes. Among these, Yadea's YS 500 electric bicycle is ideal for outdoor sports enthusiasts thanks to its intelligent algorithm for efficient power enhancement, self-developed mid-motor, built-in triple sensing technology, and sports car-class smart chip.

"At Yadea, we are always searching for new opportunities to enhance the sports and leisure travel experience. The YS 500 is perfect for those looking to harness the latest e-bike technology as they enjoy the great outdoors this summer," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

Yadea's electric bicycle features a 350W motor that can reach maximum speeds of 25km/h, so users can quickly hop on and start exploring. Meanwhile, the 13AH lithium battery has a cruising range of 80 to 100km — enabling the discovery of new terrain with ease to go further than ever before.

With 27.5-inch anti-slip wheels and a front shock-absorbing suspension system, the Yadea e-bike is equally at home on more complex or bumpy outdoor road conditions as it is for day-to-day commutes and shopping trips. Equipped with both self-powered and electric power-assist cycling modes, users can freely switch between the two at will. The 9-speed shifter also provides precise gear changes and greater terrain adaptability, and front and rear mechanical disc brakes deliver safe, crisp stopping in all conditions.

In addition to e-bikes, Yadea's e-motorcycles, e-mopeds and e-kick scooters, all of which are equipped with industry-leading technology, such as a top-level battery management system, a fully intelligent system, GPS, automobile-grade PKE function, remote Vehicle App, malfunction self-check, OTA upgrade among others, refines the riding experience even more.

Yadea's diverse and high-tech product range is made possible by its advanced R&D capabilities. In 2020, the company had a total of 1,097 patents including 85 invention patents, and its R&D investment in 2021 is expected to exceed $150 million. Furthermore, Yadea adheres to the highest level of testing standards in the industry to ensure the utmost quality and safety for its users around the world.

With continual development underpinned by scientific research and an ongoing focus on user experience, Yadea hopes to meet the needs of a large variety of outdoor enthusiasts with its rich product range — enabling more people to "Electrify Your Life" this summer.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. Sales from Yadea products have helped save 9.07 million tons of petrol and eliminate 31.06 million tons of CO2 emissions — the equivalent of planting 31.06 billion trees. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

