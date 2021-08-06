XCMG Launches Much-Anticipated 2.7-Ton XE27E/U Compact Excavator

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (000425.SZ) recently launched the much-anticipated XE27E/U 2.7-ton mini excavator, completing the company's 1-6-ton mini excavator range and has already received large purchase orders from Europe, North America and Australia.

The XE27E/U is truly a compact machine that allows operators to work within confined areas and concentrate on the job without worrying about the tail of the machine encountering obstacles. Its condensed size also allows for easy transportation by trailer.

The engine of the XE27E/U is a Kubota D1105 (Tier 4 Final / EU Stage V) with a maximum power of 15.6kW, making it more powerful among excavators with a similar tonnage. Additionally, key hydraulic parts are equipped with the latest most-advanced technology, giving the machine massive advantages including lower fuel consumption, fast and accurate response, low impact, powerful digging force and overall superb operation efficiency. The smooth integration of the engine and hydraulic system enables the engine to operate at the highest levels in many environments which improves fuel efficiency, drastically reducing operating costs.

The XE27E/U is equipped with two auxiliary pipelines (Aux 1 and Aux 2) with adjustable proportional flow which increases its versatility. This is especially helpful for attachments including a hammer, tilting bucket, rotator, among others. As safety is a top priority, the XE27E/U is equipped with cylinder guards and safety valves and a protective guard, as an option, is also available for clients.

The strengthened cabin of the XE27E/U meets strict ROPS/FOPS/OPG certificate standards while allowing excellent visibility for the operator. The deluxe suspension seat and retractable safety belt ensures the operator's comfort and safety, and the heating system provides a more comfortable cabin environment for the operator for work on sites in colder climates. Furthermore, customers can choose between a cabin or canopy. In some milder areas, the canopy version should suffice.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 78 years. It currently ranks third in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589791/image.jpg