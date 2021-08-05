Quora Joins the Creator Economy with a New Space Subscription Earning Option

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quora, a knowledge sharing platform, today announced it is joining the creator economy. With the launch of memberships for Quora Spaces, established creators with an engaged audience as well as those who are still building their personal brand can earn from the knowledge they share. Because Quora is supported by ad revenue, Quora takes only 5%, allowing creators to keep more subscription revenue than on other platforms and enjoy unique distribution benefits with Quora's machine learning-powered emails and feed that go out to millions. Creators in Quora Spaces set the price that works for their audience and choose which content to make available for free or let Quora's algorithm manage it for them to promote subscriber growth.

"By allowing creators to earn from the knowledge they share, we enable them to create more and better quality content for everyone, whether they are a member or not," said Adam D'Angelo, Founder and CEO of Quora. "Advertising has been very successful, and the next stage of Quora's business will include both ads and premium content."

The Quora platform reaches over 300 million unique visitors per month and our best-in-class machine learning technology facilitates distribution so writers reach a very engaged audience with content targeted to their specific interests. Quora will offer a variety of monetization programs in addition to memberships, based on a writer's audience size, flexibility in writing format and length, distribution needs, and will continue to develop features to make it the best writing experience anywhere.

"I have been shouting from the rooftops about Quora since 2015. It is, without question, the most underutilized writing platform on the Internet," said Nicolas Cole, author and founder of Ship 30 for 30, a cohort-based curriculum that teaches online content creation. "The entire platform is dedicated to readers telling writers exactly what they want to learn more about. As a writer, this is the Holy Grail. If you still aren't writing on Quora in 2022, you're missing out."

The existing ad revenue share model will remain available for Space owners who prefer to monetize via traffic volume and the vast majority of content outside the new subscription option will remain free to users under the existing model.

More details are available in a Quora blog post from Adam D'Angelohere.

About Quora:

Quora is a knowledge sharing platform with earning options for creators and a mission to share and grow the world's knowledge. Founded in 2009, Quora serves over 300 million readers a month with important insights that have never been shared anywhere else, from people that couldn't be reached any other way. Millions of people search the web for answers and millions of people write answers on Quora, every week.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1588520/Quora_Logo.jpg