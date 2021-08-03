Yuyu Pharma Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Novartis Korea for Domestic Distribution Rights in Korea for Lamisil®, Lescol® XL and Tegretol®

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Pharma, a pharmaceutical company based in Korea, and Novartis Korea announced today that the companies have entered into an agreement in which Yuyu will have exclusive distribution rights for the following prescription medicines in Korea: Lamisil® for the treatment of athlete's foot; Lescol® XL for the treatment of dyslipidemia; and the Tegretol® for the treatment of epilepsy. This agreement will be in effect beginning August 1st, 2021.

"With their marketing capabilities and a strong compliance system, we believe Yuyu Pharma is the ideal partner. This partnership will be mutually beneficial to both companies, and to patients who need access to these well-established medication," stated Kyung-ryung Song, Head of Business Development & Licensing at Novartis Korea.

Wonsang Yu, CEO of Yuyu Pharma said, "We at Yuyu emphasize the importance of good business practices and compliance. And we believe that Novartis Korea selected Yuyu as its partner for such values. We thank Novartis Korea for entrusting us with these important products and will continue to meet the needs our customers and patients."

Lamisil® tablet is a single ingredient prescription medicine containing Terbinafine hydrochloride used for the treatment of ringworm of the foot, ringworm of the body, and fungal infections of the fingernail and toenail.

Lescol® XL prolonged-release tablet is a single ingredient prescription medicine containing Fluvastatin sodium. Lescol® XL is effective in delaying the progression of coronary atherosclerosis in patients suffering from primary hypercholesterolemia and coronary artery disease, reducing the risk of recurrence of heart accidents after coronary intubation as well as reducing hyperlipidemia.

Tegretol® is a single ingredient prescription medicine containing carbamazepine used to treat epilepsy, trigeminal neuralgia, manic depressive disorder, and schizophrenia. The Tegretol® series consists of Tegretol® slow-release film coated tablets, Tegretol® tablets, and Tegretol® syrup.

