Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya Now Open for the Ultimate Family Vacation

Join SpongeBob SquarePants and Friends at First All Oceanfront Swim-Up Suite Resort Featuring Six-Acre Aqua Nick® Water Park, World-Class Gourmet® Inclusive Dining, Slimings and Character Experiences Galore

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As SpongeBob SquarePants says, "I'm Ready!" The highly anticipated five-star, all-inclusive Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya rolls out the Orange Carpet today as the ultimate family-friendly destination opens its doors. Here, Nickelodeon's renowned Slimings and Character Experiences are combined with Karisma Hotels & Resorts' and Grupo Lomas' unmatched hospitality, with the brand's first all Oceanfront Swim-Up Suite resort featuring an enormous six-acre Aqua Nick® water park, new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed penthouse suites, World-Class Gourmet Inclusive® dining with fan faves Good Burger and Piazza and endless play-all-day entertainment. During this exclusive opening period in the fall, rates start at $259 per person, per night and can be booked now through Aug. 31, 2021 for travel now through Jan. 4, 2022.

"As Mexico's first and only Nickelodeon resort, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya transports kids and adults alike into the imagination-expanding worlds of the entertainment brand's beloved shows," said Mario Mathieu Senior Vice President of Business Development, Design and Construction at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "From surprise and delight interactions with an expanded cast of 20 characters and one of the country's largest water attractions, to signature themed accommodations, such as the first-ever Lair Suite and more, there is a one-of-a-kind experience waiting to ignite the spark of play for all guests."

"In the midst of a challenging year, we are delighted to open the doors of the new Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya. Nickelodeon fans of all ages can now enjoy the ultimate family escape at Mexico's first Nickelodeon Resort, which features the world's largest Nickelodeon water park, endless entertainment options and all ocean-front swim-up suites," said Kevin Suh, President of Themed Entertainment at ViacomCBS.

Every Room is an Oceanfront Swim-Up Suite That Holds a Family of Five Featuring 280 whimsically designed Oceanfront Swim-Up Suites, every 581-square-foot room comfortably accommodates families of five, complete with two full bathrooms and a spectacular view of the Caribbean Sea from the oversized balcony, which boasts access to an infinity plunge pool. In addition to plenty of space for families to spread out, suites feature playful design elements including art pieces pulled from beloved show archives and furnishings inspired by Nickelodeon's iconic colors and characters, from beloved shows including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer.

For the ultimate Nickelodeon experience, guests can also choose from three specialty suites, including:

An Ode to Nickelodeon at The Big Kahuna Suite Lovingly curated with 90s elements, the 3,000-square-feet, two bedroom Big KahunaSuite features one-of-a-kind design elements that evoke Nickelodeon nostalgia. Custom pieces include a sideboard inspired by the signature purple glasses of Chuckie from Rugrats and neon artwork of the phrase "Happy Happy Joy Joy," the hit song from The Ren & Stimpy Show. Kids can enjoy a fully immersive Loud House-themed bedroom, all complemented by an ensuite bathroom featuring a free-standing tub and rain shower. There's even a 710-square-feet Ocean-Front Terrace for the ultimate private outdoor space with lounge furniture and an Infinity Plunge Pool that flows across the length of the Suite.

The All-New Lair Suite Takes Guests on a Subterranean Adventure with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Themed AccommodationsFor Nickelodeon fans who want ultimate bragging rights, there is the brand-new Lair Suite, a rooftop penthouse paying homage to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that can accommodate up to seven guests. This new luxurious accommodation unique to the resort never felt cooler, where every iteration of the Turtles throughout the years is featured in the decor. Spanning 3,000-square-feet, the suite encompasses both indoor and outdoor living and dining areas, a Master Suite with a spa-inspired bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Guests will enjoy the 710-square-foot oceanfront terrace overlooking the turquoise water, complete with an infinity plunge pool and lounge space. Plus, in-suite butlers can arrange a variety of private experiences, such as an in-suite or moonlight beach dinner, daily afternoon tea, private wine tasting, aromatherapy menu selections, pillow menu selections, aroma baths, and more.

Fan-Favorite Pineapple Suite Brings Travelers to Bikini BottomBack by popular demand, the Pineapple Suite, which is also featured at the inaugural Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts property in Punta Cana, is the resort's signature dwelling. Inspired by SpongeBob's underwater home, the penthouse combines luxurious accommodations and modern amenities, with all of the fanciful trappings of Bikini Bottom, so guests can truly experience living in a pineapple under the sea. Pineapple Suite guests, like Lair guests, will additionally enjoy the decadent vacation offerings that are exclusive to signature penthouse suites, including 3,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor living areas, an oceanfront terrace sporting stunning views, and private butlers to keep families pampered throughout their stay.

World-Class Gourmet Dining Experiences Transport Guests Back to the 90s and Under the SeaAt Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, children and adults alike can indulge in 24-hour in-room dining, as well as world-class food and beverage served at six distinct restaurants. Families can dine at Nick Bistro, indulge in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' favorite food with authentic pizzas at Piazza, grab a tasty bite at the retro-inspired Good Burger diner where nostalgia rules, or dine market style at Le Spatula, where walls are adorned with themed show art and cuisine comes straight out of Bikini Bottom. Parents can enjoy some adult beverages at the resort's three bars, including The Bikini Bottom Bar and Gourmet Corner, which features healthy bites and signature drinks under the colorful glow of jellyfish lamps, in addition to two swim-up bars, Cosmo & Wanda, which serve a wide selection of fresh juice-infused beverages, alcoholic and non-alcoholic premium cocktails, and more.

Experience One of Mexico's Largest Water Parks, Aqua Nick®At the heart of the resort is nonstop wet and wild fun at the entertainment epicenter, the six-acre Aqua Nick®, one of Mexico's largest themed water parks. Encompassing 2,000-square-feet of slides, 1,820-square-feet of river rides and more, families will be delighted as they explore the surprises, and Slimings, that await them. Features include:

The First Round of Fun-Fueled Signature Experiences For the Whole FamilyBeyond the expansive offerings at Aqua Nick®, there is also Nickelodeon Place™, the hub of many of the resort's entertainment features, which provides additional fun-filled activities for all ages. Kids will be delighted as they explore the resort with surprise character meet and greets, character dinners, Splash Mob dance parties and scavenger hunts to find iconic Nickelodeon characters. Plus, daily activities will include beachside yoga, cooking lessons at Bikini Bottom, beach volleyball competitions and nightly live entertainment.

"Following the great success of the Punta Cana resort, we wanted to bring the Nickelodeon experience to Mexico, building one of the most anticipated hotels in Riviera Maya for families," said Dolores López Lira, President and Founder of Grupo Lomas. "With industry-setting standards like rooms built for families of five, coupled with the unparalleled character immersions created here, all underscored by Karisma Hotels & Resorts' five-star hospitality, this fan-favorite destination truly raises the bar. It is incredible to see the smiles on kids' faces from the moment they walk in the lobby and are transported into the captivating world of Nickelodeon."

Even More Excitement to ComeBeyond today's opening, we are finalizing additional amenities to ensure you have the Slime of your life such as Náay Spa, the seafront fitness center, and daily activities and entertainment offerings, debuting October 2021. Guests can also look forward to the addition of Club Nick, the ultimate free play zone complete with themed days, a craft laboratory, surprise visits by fan-favorite characters and more. They will even get the chance to chill on the iconic Big Orange Couch in the SNICK Lounge, a hangout area geared towards older kids. Nickelodeon's famed Orange Carpet will be rolled out soon as well so guests can feel like a star as they strut alongside their favorite characters. As an added bonus, they will be able to rub elbows with Dora the Explorer, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick, The Fairly Oddparents, and Paw Patrol at the upcoming Pajama Jam! Character Breakfasts. Finally, coming soon to Aqua Nick® will be the addition of Personal Slimings and Nick Live! Poolside, which will feature live character performances where fans are pulled straight from the water to compete in wacky, thrilling Nickelodeon games – winners even get doused in Nickelodeon Slime!

To ensure a holistic approach to guest safety and wellness, Karisma Hotels & Resorts created a comprehensive well-being program called Karisma Peace of Mind™, which includes a free, on-site antigen test for guests traveling to the U.S. per CDC requirements.

For more information and to make a reservation, call your travel advisor or visit: http://nickresortrivieramaya.com/

High-res images are available here

About Grupo LomasGrupo Lomas is a leading Mexican tourism company founded 40 years ago by Dolores López Lira and her husband José Luis Martínez Alday, with the objective of creating unforgettable experiences for visitors from around the globe. The tourism brand currently employs more than 3,000 staff across a range of business units, including a select collection of hotels with an average of 2,000 suites in the Mexican Caribbean and Baja California Norte regions, as well as a travel agency, transportation company, adventure center and beach club. Grupo Lomas has earned recognition as one of the best Mexican companies to work for and was recently included in the Super Company for Women 2021 ranking by the Mexican magazine Expansión and Top Companies Consulting.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Karisma Villas; Allure Hotels by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; Sensatori Resorts; Sensimar Resorts; and Karisma Hotels Adriatic. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award" and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

About Nickelodeon InternationalNickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. Nickelodeon is one of the most globally recognized and widely distributed multimedia entertainment brands for kids and family, available in more than 400 million households across 170+ countries and territories, via more than 100+ locally programmed channels and branded blocks. Outside of the United States, Nickelodeon is part of ViacomCBS Networks International, a division of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC). For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc.

