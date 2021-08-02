Vision Impact Institute Applauds UN Resolution on Vision

Resolution highlights impact of good vision to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vision Impact Institute applauds the UN General Assembly's adoption of the Vision for Everyone: accelerating action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals resolution. A major step forward for vision correction, this resolution commits the international community to improving vision for 1.1 billion people living with preventable vision loss by 2030.

This topic is timely as societies cope with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of:

"This resolution is a much-needed step to ensure that good vision is accessible to all," says Kristan Gross, Global Executive Director, Vision Impact Institute. "As vision advocates, we have worked for years in partnership with others to ensure that vision is pivotal in the global development conversation. This unanimous decision is a testimony to the power of partnerships and coalitions that believe good vision is key to unlocking human potential."

About the Vision Impact Institute (VII)The VII's mission is to raise awareness of the importance of vision correction and protection to make good vision a global priority. Its Advisory Board is comprised of four independent international experts: Pr. Clare Gilbert (United Kingdom), Mr. Allyala Nandakumar (United States), Dr. Serge Resnikoff (Switzerland), and Dr. Wang Wei (China).

The Vision Impact Institute is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which receives support from the Vision for Life Fund from Essilor, the world leader in ophthalmic optics. The Vision Impact Institute hosts a unique database of research at visionimpactinstitute.org.

