THC BioMed Announces Shipment to Yukon

THC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company" is pleased to announced that it has completed its first shipment to Yukon Cannabis. The shipment contains dried cannabis and cannabis cookies.

About THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Contact : President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

Economy Mag

LUGLIO - AGOSTO 2021

02/07/2021

