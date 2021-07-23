Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe

Infrastructure expansion in France, Switzerland and Spain provides enterprise customers with greater broadband speed and availability

LONDON, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 4th Industrial Revolution continues to accelerate business demand for high-speed broadband and presence in the cloud, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has expanded its fibre network infrastructure in Europe, strengthening its service capabilities in France, Switzerland and Spain.

These strategic network expansions put high-performance fibre closer to end users to deliver faster connections, lower latency and enhanced security, for an exceptional customer experience. The infrastructure extends fibre reach in and between major hubs of business and finance, bringing connectivity to new cities and providing dense coverage in key areas to connect multiple enterprise buildings and third-party data centres to the robust Lumen network.

In France and Switzerland, Lumen increased its footprint with the construction of a unique new fibre route of more than 300 km between Lyon, France and Geneva, Switzerland, connecting three new cities, Grenoble, Chambéry and Annecy. The length of the national Lumen network rings is approximately 5,600 km in France and 680 km in Switzerland.

In Spain, Lumen completed its national fibre ring by adding a new segment of more than 280 km between the city of Salou and the French border. Additionally, Lumen built a new metro network in Barcelona and connected to the MAREA transatlantic subsea cable landing station in Sopelana. The national Lumen network ring in Spain is approximately 1,700 km.

"Our new fibre infrastructure investments in Europe demonstrate the continued commitment that Lumen has to this market, and to powering the next wave of growth and innovation for customers in the 4th Industrial Revolution," said Annette Murphy, managing director, EMEA, Lumen Technologies. "Companies are facing new challenges that require them to harness massive amounts of data at almost unimaginable speeds. The agile, reliable and secure Lumen network helps customers to leverage their data and adopt next-gen apps to unleash their business potential and deliver amazing digital experiences."

Lumen Network Key Facts:

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fibre miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver a fast, secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Follow us on our EMEA social networks:LinkedIn | Twitter

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579368/Lumen_expands_its_fibre_network_in_Europe.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579367/Annette_Murphy_Lumen_MD_EMEA.jpg