UPS Healthcare Announces Agreement With Fresenius Medical Care, Expanding Service In The UK

LONDON and BAD HOMBURG, Germany, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS Healthcare's UK operation, Polar Speed, today announced a five-year commercial agreement with Fresenius Medical Care, a leading independent provider of renal services, to provide warehouse and transport solutions for the delivery of treatments to patients and customers in the UK.

Through this agreement, Polar Speed will assume operation of Fresenius Medical Care's facility in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, UK, adding to Polar Speed's GDP-compliant depot network. Polar Speed will also manage the transport of treatments on behalf of Fresenius Medical Care to hospitals, clinics and patient homes, with distribution facilitated through both the Fresenius Medical Care transport infrastructure and the Polar Speed and UPS Healthcare network, including temperature-controlled vehicles.

Wes Wheeler, President of UPS Healthcare, said, "UPS Healthcare is delighted to work with Fresenius Medical Care as a supply chain partner in the UK. UPS Healthcare has a comprehensive plan to ensure our current and future investments in innovative solutions will deliver the technology and services required to meet the evolving needs of Fresenius Medical Care and its patients."

"I am pleased that Fresenius Medical Care chose to work with the Polar Speed team here in the UK and I would like to extend a warm welcome to our Fresenius colleagues who are joining Polar Speed as these services transition," said Doaa Fathallah, Senior Vice President, Polar Speed. "There was a great spirit of partnership as we developed the local UK solutions, and we look forward to providing a first-class service for Fresenius Medical Care's patients, clinics, and hospitals."

"One of the ongoing strategic priorities for Fresenius Medical Care is to constantly review and improve our operations," said Tim Wheeldon, Managing Director and Head of Fresenius Medical Care UK and Ireland. "Our vision is to offer a gold standard service and improve the patient and customer experience. I am therefore delighted to announce this partnership with Polar Speed, and I have no doubt that together we will deliver our vision of operational excellence."

About UPS Healthcare and Polar Speed

UPS Healthcare has 11 million square feet of GMP- and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space in 128 facilities in 32 countries. UPS Healthcare services include inventory management, temperature-controlled packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare's global infrastructure, its newest UPS Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today's complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostic industries.

Polar Speed is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS (NYSE: UPS) and part of the UPS Healthcare division. Polar Speed operates in an increasingly complex environment, where healthcare providers and life sciences companies must improve and optimise their supply chain, maintain regulatory compliance at all times and provide clinical excellence when delivering services to patients in their own home. In the UK, Polar Speed provides a one-stop solution for clinical and pharmaceutical supply chain needs

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.7 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,110 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 344.476 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care.

Fresenius Medical Care UK has been caring for NHS kidney patients in the UK for over 20 years. They are the leading independent provider of renal services working in partnership with the NHS and carry out dialysis treatments for almost 4,000 patients, in over 50 clinics across the UK. Fresenius Medical Care also supply dialysis products and renal pharmaceutical products to over 10,000 patients' homes across the UK and support the NHS with ACUTE supplies and equipment.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901951/Polar_Speed_Logo.jpg