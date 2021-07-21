Stonebranch Named Leader in the G2 Grid® Workload Automation Report, Summer 2021

Customers rate Stonebranch with the highest net promoter score (NPS) among all Leaders in the report.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced that G2 has recognized the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center platform as a Leader in the G2 Grid Workload Automation Report, Summer 2021.

The G2 Grid ranks products from the Workload Automation category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence scores. The four possible categories in the G2 Grid are Leader, High Performer, Contender, and Niche.

"We are honored to receive G2's highest rating as a Leader in Workload Automation," said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. "This recognition is a direct reflection of our exceptional customer satisfaction scores. Within the report, our NPS is at least 15 points higher than the other Leaders in the category."

According to the report, end-users ranked Stonebranch above average in likelihood to recommend (94%), ease of doing business with (93%), and quality of support (93%).

The Stonebranch Universal Automation Center's highest-rated features include job scheduling, workload processing, and the platform's workload automation console, which centralizes automation across an entire hybrid IT environment from a single browser-based control center.

"Stonebranch's third-party integration approach makes it possible for customers to go beyond traditional on-prem automation. End-users are empowered to centrally orchestrate automation for cloud infrastructure, DevOps toolchains, and complex data pipelines," said Damiani. "Best of all, our platform is designed to easily scale across enterprise environments that run on-premises, in the cloud, and within containerized microservices, or a mix of all three."

The latest grid report is available now on the G2 website. G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential.

About StonebranchStonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy and technology institutions.

