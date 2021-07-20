NYSE Group, Inc. Selects TRAFiX LLC as Options Technology Solution

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAFiX LLC, a global FinTech company and industry leader of broker-neutral trading systems, and NYSE Group, Inc., which operates the world's largest securities exchange, have entered into a multi-year agreement in which TRAFiX will provide NYSE American Options and NYSE Arca Options Floor Brokers and their respective customers seamless, electronic integration to NYSE Pillar via TRAFiX's advanced options Order Management System and/or global FIX network.

"In addition to superior performance and determinism, NYSE Pillar will offer NYSE American Options and NYSE Arca Options market participants an open architecture platform, on which we're excited to have TRAFiX be the lead order management system for Floor Brokers," said Ivan Brown, Head of Options & Business Development for NYSE Group. "As the premier exchange operator for open-outcry trading floors, the NYSE recognizes the fundamental value of bringing humans and technology together to best service institutional needs, and TRAFiX, with its proven track record of providing flexibility and real-time solutions, is a natural collaborator to support our continued efforts to enhance the open-outcry experience on NYSE options markets."

"TRAFiX is delighted to be working with NYSE on such a critical project and we are excited to provide the NYSE American Options and Arca Options Floor Brokers with our cutting-edge trading technology. This represents the culmination of extensive efforts by both NYSE and TRAFiX to identify and deliver the most efficient trading solutions to the end users," said Michael Ottrando, Managing Director and Global Head of Sales for TRAFiX. "The integration for users between the TRAFiX and NYSE Pillar platforms will enable them to achieve seamless, electronic open outcry workflow with a fully compliant and advanced, broker-neutral Order Management System and global FIX Network."

Walter Fitzgerald, CEO of TRAFiX said, "We look forward to deploying our electronic trading solutions and global FIX network to support the NYSE Group's options Floor Brokers and customers. Working together highlights the commitment we have to execute our strategy of growth both domestically and internationally. TRAFiX looks forward to a strong working relationship with the NYSE Group."

About TRAFiX:

TRAFiX is a broker neutral, global FinTech company providing innovative Order & Execution Management solutions, real-time FIX connectivity and normalized API interfaces to address the functional and regulatory requirements of the Financial Services Industry. Our scalable offering has been specifically designed to utilize the latest enhancements in software development and enterprise architecture to resolve the growing challenges faced by today's trading community. Currently supporting electronic equity, option and complex option trading, our open architecture allows for the ongoing addition of asset classes. The TRAFiX team has decades of experience and is singularly focused on designing superior applications that integrate within our customer's technology ecosystem and lowers the total cost of ownership.